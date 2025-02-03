Vimeo to Report Q4 2024 Earnings and Host Earnings Video Event on February 19, 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) today announced the date for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 earnings report and earnings video event. After the close of market trading on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, Vimeo will post its results on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://www.vimeo.com/investors . On the same day, at 5:00 p.m. ET, Vimeo will livestream a video conference to answer questions. The live stream and replay of the video will be accessible to the public at https://www.vimeo.com/investors .

