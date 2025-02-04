FirstFarms A/S adjusts upwards the expectation to the year’s result

As a result of several isolated operational positive events towards the end of the year, FirstFarms A/S adjusts upwards its expectations for the year's result.

The previously announced expectation of EBITDA and EBIT is adjusted upwards with 10 mDKK to an EBITDA in the level of 100-110 mDKK and an EBIT of 40-50 mDKK.



Announced expectations for 2024

mDKK





EBITDA





EBIT

4 February 2025 (company announcement no. 1)

27 November 2024 (company announcement no. 13)

28 August 2024 (company announcement no. 10)

21 March 2024 (company announcement no. 5) 100-110

90-100

90-120

110-140 40-50

30-40

30-60

50-80





