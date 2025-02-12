Construction contract in Estonia (Tallinn Hobby Centre Kullo)

On 12 February 2025, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and the Tallinn Property Department signed a construction contract for the construction of the Tallinn Hobby Centre Kullo located at Mustamäe tee 59, Tallinn.

The contract includes the demolition of the existing Kullo building and the construction of a new 4-storey building with a net area of approximately 12 000 m2, along with partial design and furnishing. The new community centre will house Kullo, Estonia's oldest and largest hobby school, the Kristiine youth centre and library. The centre will be surrounded by outdoor areas for public use.

The contract value is approximately EUR 24.9 million, plus value added tax. Construction works are scheduled to be completed in December 2026.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is a recognised Estonian construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.

Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, member of the Management Board, Mr. Veljo Viitmann, phone: +372 680 5105.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. As at the end of 2024, the group employed 605 people, and the group’s revenue for 2024 was EUR 539 million.

