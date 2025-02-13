FirstFarms A/S: Reporting of transactions made by members of the Board of Directors or Executive Management or their closely associated persons

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation, article 19, FirstFarms A/S, CVR-no. 28 31 25 04, (”FirstFarms”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by members of the Board of Directors or Executive Management in FirstFarms or their closely associated persons in FirstFarms’ shares admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

Reference is made to the attached form.

Best regards,

FirstFarms A/S

For further information

Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or contact CEO Anders H. Nørgaard on phone +45 75 86 87 87.

About FirstFarms :

FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.

Attachments