fullthrottle.ai™ Appoints Ken Kennedy as CEO, Accelerating Next Phase of Growth

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FullThrottle Technologies, LLC, a pioneering innovator in first-party data media solutions and AdTech operating systems, is proud to announce the appointment of Ken Kennedy as its new Chief Executive Officer. This strategic move sets the stage for further expansion, growth and advancement in the rapidly evolving AdTech ecosystem.

Ken Kennedy brings more than 30 years of experience building and deploying highly scalable software solutions to help customers grow their business. Most recently, Ken served as the Chief Operating Officer at CSG, a publicly traded SaaS company where he consistently drove strategic growth and operational excellence through transformative solutions.

“We are excited to welcome Ken to the fullthrottle.ai family,” said David Regn, Co-founder of fullthrottle.ai™. “His deep industry expertise, visionary leadership, and proven ability to scale organizations positions him perfectly to lead us into the next phase of our growth.”

As fullthrottle.ai™ continues to empower agencies, brands, and media companies within the AdTech space, Kennedy’s stewardship marks a key milestone. His extensive background in scaling high-performance teams and delivering transformative results will be critical as fullthrottle.ai™ works to revolutionize the industry by activating the AdTech easy button with an all-in-one platform that identifies first-party audiences, activates media with an 85%+ match rate, and measures everything down to transactional business outcomes.

Ken Kennedy, CEO of fullthrottle.ai™, commented, "I am thrilled to join fullthrottle.ai at such a pivotal time in its journey. The company has a strong foundation, a talented team, and incredible potential for growth. Together, we will build on our successes, drive innovation, and unlock new opportunities to deliver value for our customers every day. I look forward to leading the next chapter of growth and making a lasting impact."

“Over the past few years, we’ve built a highly successful platform and established strong product-market fit,” said Amol Waishampayan, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer of fullthrottle.ai™. “As we enter our next phase of hyper-scaling, Ken’s guidance will be crucial in driving growth and taking us to new heights.”

About fullthrottle.ai™:

fullthrottle.ai™ is a first-party data-powered technology company that addresses the challenges of accelerating signal loss in the marketplace. Through its patented platform, fullthrottle.ai™ empowers agencies, media companies, brands, publishers, and AdTech partners to create and deploy their own data assets, identify and target prospects, measure outcomes, and drive incremental value – all in one place. By transforming website visitors into addressable households and actionable, in-market leads, fullthrottle.ai™ helps businesses leverage first-party data across the customer lifecycle, from exposure to attribution, offering a comprehensive end-to-end marketing solution. Trusted by over 6,000 businesses across the United States, fullthrottle.ai™ enables clients to transform their data into tangible business results. For more information, visit www.fullthrottle.ai.

