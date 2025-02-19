Vimeo Q4 and Full Year 2024 Shareholder Letter Available on Company's IR Site

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo posted its fourth quarter and full year 2024 shareholder letter on the investor relations section of its website at https://www.vimeo.com/investors .

Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) is the world's most innovative video experience platform. We enable anyone to create high-quality video experiences to better connect and bring ideas to life. We proudly serve our community of millions of users – from creative storytellers to globally distributed teams at the world's largest companies – whose videos receive billions of views each month. Learn more at www.vimeo.com.

