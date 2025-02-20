Best Therapists in Hong Kong Maple Tree Counselling Launch Psychotherapy Practice in HK

Central, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central, Hong Kong -

Maple Tree Counselling is committed to providing compassionate, evidence-based mental health care in a safe and supportive environment. With a team of experienced counsellors and psychologists, the practice is well-positioned to help individuals in Hong Kong overcome their struggles and achieve their mental health goals.

Maple Tree Counselling, a leading mental health and wellbeing practice based in Hong Kong, is delighted to announce the expansion of its team and services for the new year. The team now consists of 11 expert counsellors and one counselling psychologist. The expansion means the team is better equipped to meet the growing demand for all aspects of mental health support from Hong Kong residents. Learn more at https://www.mapletreecounselling.com/about-us/

Established in 2021, Maple Tree Counselling is a boutique practice founded on the shared vision of colleagues and friends who sought to address the rising demand for mental health services in Hong Kong. The practice is named after the maple tree, symbolising strength, fertility, resilience, tolerance, protection, honour, and love in various cultures.

Maple Tree Counselling takes pride in its diverse team, which reflects Hong Kong's multicultural nature. The expertly trained counsellors come from various countries, including Hong Kong, Australia, Taiwan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Each counsellor brings their own unique experience and fresh perspectives to the Maple Tree practice.

The organisation's dedicated team of counsellors are committed to ethical practice, working diligently within their expertise to meet the growing demand for mental health services in Hong Kong. The team of therapists use a range of evidence-based approaches to therapy, including acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT), which encourages individuals to embrace their thoughts and feelings while focusing on valued actions. Cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) helps clients identify and modify unhelpful thought patterns and behaviours contributing to their difficulties. Psychodynamic therapy is another key area of focus. This therapy explores the influence of past experiences and unconscious processes on a client's current challenges, helping them gain self-awareness.

This therapeutic expertise allows Maple Tree Counselling to tailor individual treatments to each client's unique needs and ensures they receive the most effective support possible. The team also maintains a strong network of specialists in order to provide expert referrals when necessary, to ensure clients have access to the most appropriate level of support.

Maple Tree Counselling is committed to providing the highest quality mental health care to its clients. The practice has taken the innovative step of using a SAAS technology, which enables clients to book and pay for therapy sessions online. This simplifies the booking process and helps more people to easily access high quality therapy in Hong Kong. Additionally, Maple Tree Counselling offers a 15-minute pre-screening call at zero cost, allowing more hesitant clients to connect with a therapist and determine if they are the right fit for their needs.

The highly experienced team extends its mental health services to individuals from all walks of life facing diverse challenges. The practice provides support for anyone experiencing depression, anxiety, and relationship difficulties, offering clients a safe space to explore and resolve these concerns.

Furthermore, Maple Tree Counselling possesses expertise in trauma-informed care, assisting individuals in recovering from the trauma of past experiences. Clients dealing with grief and loss can find support and guidance through dedicated counselling services, while those struggling with addiction issues can access support on their journey to recovery.

Life transitions, such as menopause, often accompanied by stress and uncertainty, are also addressed with compassion and understanding. Additionally, the practice offers specialised support for individuals experiencing burnout and identity issues.

Maple Tree Counselling operates a diverse team of therapists in Hong Kong, including Casey McGrath, Nicola Shannon, Marilyn Tryde, Simon Westcott, and Kari Entwisle. These therapists bring their expertise to individual adult therapy, while Lianne Lim, John Mok-Lamme and Brenton Surgenor offer both individual adult therapy and couples counselling.

Jacquelyn Tryde, Bea Smith and Jojo Tong further enhance the team's capabilities by providing individual adult therapy and specialised counselling for adolescents. The wide range of expertise offered ensures that Maple Tree Counselling can effectively address its clients' mental health needs.

For more information about Maple Tree Counselling or to book a session, please visit the website at https://www.mapletreecounselling.com/

