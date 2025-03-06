Capital increase following conversion of convertible bond into shares

As informed in company announcement no. 3/2025 of 13 February 2025, Constantinsborg A/S (“Lender”) notified FirstFarms A/S (“FirstFarms”) of the notice of conversion of a convertible bond with a principal amount of DKK 89,100,000 as well as accrued interest (excluding interest already due and paid) entered into between the Lender and FirstFarms on 29 February 2024 into 1,100,000 shares in FirstFarms of nominally DKK 10 each.

As a result, a total of 1,100,000 new shares of nominally DKK 10 each were issued on 6 March 2025 through a capital increase of DKK 11,000,000. The shares were issued at DKK 84 per share.

Following the registration with the Danish Business Authority, the total share capital in FirstFarms amounts to nominally DKK 122,463,110, divided into shares of nominally DKK 10 each. The statement below shows the total number of voting rights and the total share capital in FirstFarms in accordance with Section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act:

Number of shares (of nominally DKK 10 each) Share capital (nominal value, DKK) Number of voting rights 12.246.311 122.463.110 12.246.311

The new shares will be admitted trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S under FirstFarms’ ISIN code DK0060056166 as soon as possible.

Best regards,

FirstFarms A/S

For more information:

Please visit our website www.firstfarms.dk or contact CEO Anders H. Nørgaard on phone +45 75 86 87 87.

About FirstFarms:

FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver the highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.

Attachment