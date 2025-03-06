Major shareholder announcement - AIC A/S

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, FirstFarms A/S hereby announces that FirstFarms A/S on 6 March 2025 has received a notification from AIC A/S according to which they now hold 1,160,265 shares of nominally DKK 10 each, corresponding to 9.47% of the share capital and voting rights in FirstFarms A/S.

The major shareholder notification has been received as a result of FirstFarms A/S completing a capital increase by way of conversion of a convertible bond into shares in FirstFarms A/S on 6 March 2025. Reference is made to company announcement 6/2025.

Best regards

FirstFarms A/S

For more information:

Please visit our website www.firstfarms.dk or contact CEO Anders H. Nørgaard on phone +45 75 86 87 87.

About FirstFarms:

FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver the highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.

Attachment