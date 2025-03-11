Inoria, a CallTower Company, Recognized as Genesys High Growth Partner 2024 at Inspire 2025

Salt Lake City, UT, Rochester, NY, London, Montreal, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inoria – a CallTower company, a Premium Genesys Partner and leading provider of customer experience (CX) solutions, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a High Growth Partner at Genesys Inspire 2025, held in Nashville. Inoria was also a proud sponsor of this premier event, which brought together industry leaders, innovators, and organizations focused on transforming the customer experience.

This prestigious award acknowledges Inoria’s exceptional growth, innovation, and commitment to delivering transformative CX solutions powered by Genesys. The recognition builds upon last year’s success, where Inoria was honored as the Partner of the Year – North America, reaffirming its position as a key player in the customer experience landscape.

“Inoria’s mission has always been to drive meaningful customer interactions through cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships,” said Joe Bigio, SVP CCAAS, CX & CAI Solutions at CallTower. “Being recognized in the High Growth category is a testament to our team’s dedication, our clients’ trust, and the strength of our collaboration with Genesys.”

As a Premium Genesys Partner, Inoria continues to help organizations elevate their CX strategies through AI-driven automation, analytics, and cloud-based contact center solutions. This latest award highlights the company’s ability to adapt and innovate in an evolving market, ensuring seamless and personalized customer experiences at scale.

The Inoria team extends its heartfelt gratitude to its clients, partners, and employees for their continued support in achieving this milestone.

For more details on Inoria’s partnership with Genesys and its award-winning solutions, visit https://www.inoria.com/partners/genesys/.

