Construction contract in Estonia (Rail Baltica main line Tallinn-Pärnu section)

Rail Baltic Estonia has announced that in the public procurement "Rail Baltica Ülemiste-Pärnu, Pärnu–Latvian border mainline design and build (Alliance)" with reference number 284278, the alliance, which includes AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of the AS Merko Ehitus group, and GRK Eesti AS, GRK Suomi Oy, NGE Contracting, Sweco Finland Oy, Sweco Sverige AB and TSO SAS, was declared successful in Part 1 or Alliance 1.

The cost of the design and construction of Alliance 1 by the client’s expectations is 394 million euros. This includes the superstructure of the Ülemiste-Pärnu section of the railway and the substructure of the Tootsi-Pärnu section. We will publish a separate stock exchange announcement about the conclusion of the contract and its final terms.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is a recognised Estonian construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.

