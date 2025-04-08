Convocation of the General Ordinary Shareholders Meeting of INVL Technology and draft resolutions on agenda issue

Special closed-ended type private equity investment company INVL Technology, legal entity code 300893533, the registered address Gyneju str. 14 Vilnius, Lithuania (hereinafter – “the Company” or “ INVL Technology”), informs that on the initiative and decision of the management company UAB „INVL Asset Management“ (hereinafter – “the Management Company“) , the General Ordinary Shareholders Meeting (hereinafter – “the Meeting”) is to be held on 30 April 2025.

The place of the Meeting: the office of Company, the address Gyneju str. 14, Vilnius.

The Meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. (registration starts at 9:00 a.m.).

The Meeting’s accounting day 23 April 2025 (the persons who are shareholders of the Company at the end of accounting day of the Meeting or authorized persons by them, or the persons with whom shareholders concluded the agreements on the disposal of voting right, shall have the right to attend and vote at the Meeting).

The total number of the Company's shares is 12,175,321 shares. Considering that the Company has acquired its own shares, the total number of votes at the Company's shareholders' meeting is 12,009,566 votes.

Agenda of the Meeting:

Presentation of the Company‘s annual management report for 2024. Presentation of the independent auditor's report on the financial statements and annual management report of the Company. Presentation of the Company‘s investment committee‘s recommendation on the draft of the profit (loss) distribution (including the formation of the reserve) and the draft of the information about remuneration. Regarding the assent to the information about remuneration of the Company, as a part of the annual management report of the Company for the year 2024. Approval of the stand-alone financial statements for 2024 of the Company. Deciding on profit distribution of the Company. Presentation of the Company‘s Management Company‘s statement on the share purchase price. Regarding the purchase of own shares of the Company. Presentation of the Report of the Audit Committee of the Company. Regarding the election of the Audit Committee members of the Company. Regarding the determination of the remuneration of the Audit Committee members of the Company. Regarding the approval of new version of Regulations of Audit Committee of the Company.

Draft resolutions of the Meeting:

1. Presentation of the Company‘s annual management report for 2024

1.1. Shareholders of the Company are presented with the annual management report of the Company for 2024 (attached) (there is no voting on this issue of agenda).

2. Presentation of the independent auditor's report on the financial statements and annual report of the Company

2.1. Shareholders of the Company are presented with the independent auditor's report on the financial statements and annual report of the Company (attached) (there is no voting on this issue of agenda).

3. Presentation of the Company‘s investment committee‘s recommendation on the draft of the profit (loss) distribution (including the formation of the reserve) and the draft of the information about remuneration.

3.1. Shareholders of the Company are presented with the Company‘s investment committee‘s recommendation on the draft of the profit (loss) distribution (including the formation of the reserve), and the draft of the information about remuneration (attached) (there is no voting on this issue of agenda).

4. Regarding the assent to the information about remuneration of the Company, as a part of the annual management report of the Company for the year 2024

4.1. To assent to the information about remuneration of the Company, as a part of the annual management report of the Company for the year 2024 (attached).

5. Approval of the stand-alone financial statements for 2024 of the Company

5.1. To approve the stand-alone financial statements for 2024 of the Company.

6. Deciding on profit distribution of the Company

6.1. To distribute profit of the Company as follows:

Article (thousand EUR) Retained earnings (loss) at the beginning of the financial year of the reporting period 21,673 Net profit (loss) for the financial year 8,089 Profit (loss) not recognized in the income statement of the reporting financial year - Shareholders contributions to cover loss - Distributable profit (loss) at the end of the financial year of the reporting period 29,762 Transfers from reserves - Distributable profit (loss) in total 29,762 Profit distribution: - Profit transfers to the legal reserves - -Profit transfers to the reserves for own shares acquisition - - Profit transfers to other reserves - - Profit to be paid as dividends - - Profit to be paid as annual payments (bonus) and for other purposes 29,762 Retained earnings (loss) at the end of the financial year

7. Presentation of the Company‘s Management Company‘s statement on the share purchase price

7.1. Shareholders of the Company are presented with the Company‘s Management Company‘s statement on the share purchase price (attached) (there is no voting on this issue of agenda).

8. Regarding the purchase of own shares of the Company

8.1. To authorise the Management Company to use the formed reserve (or the part of it) for the purchase of its own shares and after evaluation of the economic viability to purchase shares in INVL Technology by the rules mentioned below:

The goal for the purchase of own shares – to meet obligations arising from share option programs, or other allocations of shares, to employees of subsidiary companies and/or to reduce the authorized capital of the Company by cancelling the shares purchased by the Company. The maximum number of shares to be acquired could not exceed 1/10 of the authorised capital INVL Technology. The period during which INVL Technology may purchase its own shares is 18 months from the day of this resolution. The maximum and minimal shares acquisition price of INVL Technology: the maximum one-share acquisition price – is the last announced net asset value per share, and the minimal one-share acquisition price – is EUR 0.29. the conditions of the selling of the purchased shares and minimal selling price – the purchased shares are not planned to be sold and therefore the minimum selling price and the selling procedure for the shares are not determined. Own shares purchased by INVL Technology can be granted (given the right to purchase them) to the employees of the subsidiary companies by the decision of the Management Company, in accordance with the Rules on granting the shares. The shares acquired by the Company may be cancelled by decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders. the Management Company is delegated on the basis of this resolution, the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania and other legal acts, to make specific decisions regarding the purchase of the Company’s own shares, to organize procedure of purchase of own shares, determine the method and procedure for purchase of own shares (including the right to buy back shares in accordance with the provisions of Article 5, paragraph 1 of the European Parliament and Council Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse), timing as well as the amount of shares and shares’ price, and to complete all other actions related with purchase procedure of own shares.

8.2. To initiate the reduction of the Company's authorized capital by cancelling the shares purchased by the Company, only if the amount of own shares purchased will exceed the amount of shares required to grant shares to the employees of the Company's subsidiaries, by 100,000 units or more of the Company's shares.

8.3. To establish that after adopting this resolution the resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders of 30 April 2024 regarding acquisition of the Company's own shares shall expire.

9. Presentation of the Report of the Audit Committee of the Company

9.1. In accordance with the rules of procedure of the Audit Committee of the Company (approved on 28 April 2023 by decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company), the shareholders are hereby briefed on the activity report of the Audit Committee of the Company (attached) (there is no voting on this issue of agenda).

10. Regarding the election of the Audit Committee members of the Company

10.1. Given that in 2025, the term of office of the members of the Audit Committee of the Company expires, to elect three members: Dangutė Pranckėnienė, Andrius Lenickas and Tomas Bubinas to the Audit Committee of the Company for new 4 (four) years term of office.

11. Regarding the determination of the remuneration of the Audit Committee members of the Company

11.1. To set the hourly remuneration for each member of the Audit Committee of the Company at EUR 200 per hour (before taxes) for the service on the Audit Committee of the Company. The remuneration is paid for actual hours spent while performing the activities of the Audit Committee member.

12. Regarding the approval of new version of Regulations of Audit Committee of the Company

12.1. Considering the changes in the Law of the Republic of Lithuania on the Audit of Financial Statements and Other Assurance Services regarding the obligations of the Audit Committee as well as the election of three Audit Committee members for the new term of office, the Regulations of the Audit Committee are updated accordingly. It is proposed to the shareholders of the Company to approve the new version of the Regulations of Audit Committee (attached).

The documents related to the agenda, draft resolutions on every item of the agenda, documents that have to be submitted to the General Ordinary Shareholders Meeting and other information related to the realization of shareholders' rights are published on the Company’s website www.invltechnology.lt section For investors, and also by prior agreement available at the premises of the Company, located at Gyneju str. 14, Vilnius (hereinafter – “the Premises of the Company”) during working hours. Phone for information +370 5 279 0601.

The shareholders are entitled: