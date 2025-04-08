Maple Tree Counselling And Therapy Practice Hong Kong Announces Top Mental Health Program For Corporate Employees In HK

Central, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central, Hong Kong -

Maple Tree Counselling, a thriving boutique therapy practice based in Central, Hong Kong, is expanding its corporate mental health and wellness programmes to meet the increasing demand for employee well-being solutions. Since its establishment in 2021, the practice has quickly gained recognition for its commitment to providing high-quality mental health services to individuals, couples, families, and organisations. Maple Tree Counselling is now broadening its corporate offerings, delivering solutions to help companies create healthier, more resilient work environments. To learn more about the services, visit the website at https://www.mapletreecounselling.com

The increasing demand for mental health solutions in the workplace highlights the growing recognition of the importance of employee well-being. Maple Tree Counselling's comprehensive programmes provide essential tools to help companies support their employees' emotional health and resilience. Employers are increasingly realising that a mentally healthy workforce is not only more engaged but also more productive, with lower rates of absenteeism and burnout.

In an era where mental health is increasingly prioritised in the workplace, Maple Tree Counselling offers a diverse range of services designed to support employees in managing stress, building emotional resilience, and improving overall mental well-being. The company's corporate programmes include mental health check-ins, workshops, webinars, and on-site counselling, which provide employees with practical tools to navigate the challenges of high pressure roles and maintain their mental health.

"Although these quick health check-ins are not a replacement for traditional counselling, their ability to rapidly promote awareness of an employee's emotional state makes them a valuable exercise and a doorway to self-improvement and fostering workplace resilience," said Marilyn Tryde, Counsellor and Facilitator, Maple Tree Counselling.

The mental health check-ins are 15-20 minute sessions, available in Cantonese, Mandarin, and English. They help businesses identify early warning signs of mental health issues before they escalate, ensuring employees receive timely support.

Maple Tree Counselling's workshops and webinars help employees develop practical skills to enhance their mental health and build lasting resilience, both personally and professionally.

Maple Tree Counselling's facilitators have delivered a number of workshops to a variety of corporates, from banks to consumer FMCG companies. Some of the topics that clients have enjoyed include: "Understanding stress, anxiety and worry; The emotional connection: Beliefs that shape our experiences; and Mental health toolbox: Skills for everyday resilience".

Other new topics that have been trending are: Moving forward with grief; Addressing perfectionism and imposter syndrome; Overcoming boredom & meaninglessness; and Menopause & mental health; to name a few.

With a team of 12 internationally qualified and accredited professionals, Maple Tree Counselling's services are tailored and delivered to meet the unique needs of diverse teams. Maple Tree Counselling's key corporate facilitators include Marilyn Tryde, Kari Entwisle, Jacquelyn Tryde and Bea Smith.

Maple Tree Counselling started in Hong Kong, from the shared vision of a number of colleagues and friends who wanted to respond to the rising demand for mental health services and with a genuine commitment to helping people. They have chosen the maple tree to symbolise the practice because of what it signifies for a number of cultures: strength, resilience, tolerance, protection, honour and love.

https://youtu.be/tUOqMcwlrFI?si=76dSvLMSWlIqaQ7j

Maple Tree Counselling now operates in Hong Kong, Central Victoria (serving clients from Castlemaine) as well as in the heart of Melbourne. They serve adults and adolescents, couples and families, as well as groups and corporates. Learn more at https://www.mapletreecounselling.com/about-us/

