FirstFarms A/S: Progress of annual general meeting in FirstFarms A/S

FirstFarms gets new chairman

Today, FirstFarms A/S held its annual general meeting which resulted in the following:

1. The report on the company’s activities was taken into cognizance.

2. The audited annual report 2024 was approved and discharge was given to the Board of Directors.

3. Result of the year of 16.3 mDKK for FirstFarms A/S was carried forward to next year.

4. The general meeting approved the remuneration for 2025 to the Board of Directors.

5. The general meeting approved the remuneration report for 2024.

6. Proposals from the Board of Directors:

6.a The general meeting adopted that the Board of Directors, in the period until the next annual general meeting, is authorised to let the company acquire own shares.

6.b The general meeting authorised the chairman of the meeting with substitution right to report the adopted amendments and undertake the amendments in the adopted, which the Danish Business Authority or other authorities might demand or request carried out as condition for registration or approval.

7. The general meeting adopted that the Board of Directors consists of 6 members and re-elected Henrik Hougaard, Asbjørn Børsting, Bendt Wedell, Claus Ewers and Lise Kaae for the company’s Board of Directors. Jesper Pagh was elected as new member of the Board of Directors.

8. PricewaterhouseCoopers was re-elected as the company’s auditor.

On a board meeting held immediately after the annual general meeting the Board of Directors constituted itself with Asbjørn Børsting as Chairman and Henrik Hougaard as Vice Chairman. This means that the two roles on the Board of Directors will be swapped.

“After 19 years as chairman of the board, it is natural to pass the baton on. With Asbjørn as the new chairman, FirstFarms is in good hands for the tasks that lie ahead,” says Henrik Hougaard.

“I look forward to working with Henrik on the chairmanship, the rest of the Board of Directors and the management of FirstFarms to continue the work of developing the company positively,” says Asbjørn Børsting.

