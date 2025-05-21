Construction contract in Estonia (Rail Baltica Ülemiste passenger terminal)

On 21 May 2025, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of the AS Merko Ehitus group, and OÜ Rail Baltic Estonia signed a construction contract for the Rail Baltica Ülemiste international passenger terminal in Tallinn.

The contract covers the design and construction works of the Ülemiste terminal building, which will be named "Linda" and is designed by the internationally renowned architectural company Zaha Hadid Architects. The terminal building will be constructed across Suur-Sõjamäe street, the planned Rail Baltica railway, and the existing Estonian Railways infrastructure.

The section of the terminal building crossing the railway will be approximately 180 metres long and will rise about 20 metres above street level – the equivalent of a six-storey building. To access the train, three platforms with a total length of approximately 1,250 meters will be built next to the railway tracks, about half of which will be covered with a canopy. With a unique facade and roof solution in Estonia, the building will meet all European railway traffic standards and will be constructed without interrupting existing rail operations.

The contract value is approximately 85 million euros, plus VAT. The construction deadline is October 2028.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is a recognised Estonian construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. As at the end of 2024, the group employed 605 people, and the group's revenue for 2024 was EUR 539 million.



