Protein Industries Canada Launches $15 Million in Genomics and AI Programs to Strengthen Canada’s Agrifood Sector

Regina, SK, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Protein Industries Canada announced an additional $15 million in funding provided by the Government of Canada. Focused on two key streams—Genomics and Artificial Intelligence—this new investment will help strengthen Canada’s agriculture sector and domestic food supply chain by bringing new tools to plant-breeders, farmers, ingredient processors and food manufacturers.

By advancing genomics and AI technologies, these programs will enable farmers and companies across Canada’s agrifood sector to build a more resilient, efficient and sustainable food system. This full value-chain approach will expand the range of Canadian-made ingredient options while also creating new economic opportunities—bringing the country closer to realizing its $25 billion agrifood growth potential.

“Investing in genomics and artificial intelligence is investing in our future, helping build a more prosperous and competitive Canada,” said the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. “Administered by the Protein Industries Cluster, this new funding will support innovative solutions that will contribute to a more resilient, productive and sustainable agri-food sector.”

Through the new five-year Genomics Stream, Protein Industries Canada will invest $7 million into the commercialization of new and improved broad-acre crop varieties, with a focus on pulse and cereal crops. Projects under the stream will apply genomic tools in plant breeding and variety development to meet industry demand, aligning innovation across the value-chain, from growers to ingredient manufacturers. The additional $8 million into artificial intelligence programming will boost Protein Industries Canada’s current investment under the Government of Canada’s Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence Strategy. Projects that will be considered may involve: the development of tools that accelerate seed genetic work; supply chain optimization; on-farm information gathering; quality assurance and food safety protocols; and ingredient and food formulation.

“This new investment will deliver value across the entire supply chain, starting with enhanced genetics that improve crop functionality and provide farmers with more resilient, high-performing options,” CEO of Protein Industries Canada Robert Hunter said. “At the same time, our investment into artificial intelligence will support the development of tools that boost on-farm productivity and sustainability. Together, these advancements—combined with our full value-chain approach—will strengthen Canada’s position as a global supplier of nutritious, functional plant-based food, feed and ingredients, while contributing to our goal of building a $25 billion industry for Canada.”

Companies interested in applying to either program stream are asked to visit Protein Industries Canada’s website. Consortiums who may be eligible for the Genomics program can find more information at www.proteinindustriescanada.ca/genomics, while companies interested in the AI program should visit www.proteinindustriescanada.ca/artificial-intelligence.

Both the Genomics and Artificial Intelligence Streams are open on a continual intake basis. Interested companies are asked to fill out the forms at the bottom of each the Technology and Artificial Intelligence pages. If a project meets initial eligibility requirements, Protein Industries Canada’s Project team will reach out to schedule a preliminary meeting. This first meeting must be held prior to an EOI being submitted. EOIs will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, allowing successful submissions to move to the next step in the process in a timely manner.

Protein Industries Canada is one of Canada’s five Global Innovation Clusters. Protein Industries Canada and its members are working to embrace the $25 billion opportunity presented by Canada’s plant-based ingredient manufacturing, food processing and feed sectors. Through investments into innovative projects, Protein Industries Canada is adding value to, and creating new markets for, Canadian crops, generating local jobs and supporting new economic development in locations across Canada.