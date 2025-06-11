Sanas Continues Product Momentum, Unveils First-Ever AI-Powered Simultaneous Language Translation: Real-Time Speech-to-Speech Translation

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanas , provider of the world’s first Real-Time Speech Understanding Platform, today unveiled its AI-powered Real-Time Speech-to-Speech Language Translation technology. Unlike traditional translation technologies that convert speech to text, translate it, and synthesize it back into speech, Sanas’ latest innovation uses a proprietary AI-based architecture to perform direct, low-latency speech-to-speech language translation with the highest accuracy.

The industry-first solution leverages recent advancements in LLMs to power speech-to-speech models that enable real-time, omni-directional translation in a listener’s preferred language. It delivers fast, accurate translations while preserving the speaker’s identity and emotional nuance. The first supported language pairs include English-Spanish and English-French, with others soon to follow.

Sanas also recently launched enterprise-grade Noise Cancellation with omni-directional capabilities and speech enhancement, a free-forever solution designed to raise communication standards everywhere. It removes background noise and unwanted speech from all directions on a call, ensuring crystal-clear conversations while preserving speech quality. With zero impact on workflows or infrastructure, it’s ideal for businesses and professionals alike who are looking to eliminate communication inefficiencies.

“Designed to enhance communication clarity, improve agent performance, and boost customer satisfaction, Sanas empowers businesses to deliver more empathetic and inclusive customer experiences,” said Sharath Keshava Narayana, CEO and Co-founder of Sanas. “This latest leap forward in AI-powered speech technology brings us closer to a world where linguistics and language is no longer a barrier.”

Continued Product Momentum

Today’s news builds on Sanas’ recent product momentum, including several new deployments that make implementation easier across the contact center ecosystem. Highlights include:

LatAm Expansion: Sanas continues to expand across key Latin America markets and already has over 10,000 active users onboarded in Guatemala, Colombia, Peru, Panama, Nicaragua, and the Dominican Republic.

For more information and to book a virtual demo with Sanas, visit: https://www.sanas.ai .

About Sanas

Sanas provides the world's first Real-Time Speech Understanding Platform powered by its patented AI technologies. Born from a mission to power a kinder, more compassionate world, Sanas is pioneering a revolution in human connection by making global, real-time communication more inclusive. Today, Sanas offers Real-Time Accent Translation and Noise Cancellation with omni-directional capabilities and speech enhancement. Founded in 2020, Sanas is led by a team of exceptional co-founders, including CEO Sharath Keshava Narayana and CTO Shawn Zhang. To learn more, visit Sanas.ai .

Contact Information

