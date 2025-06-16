BioAro Launches PanOmiQ™ Research in Breakthrough for AI-Driven Drug Discovery and Multi-Omics

AI meets genomics in BioAro’s latest launch, unlocking faster, scalable drug discovery.

PanOmiQ™ Research sets a new global benchmark for precision health innovation.

BOSTON, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO International Convention

In a bold move that may redefine the global future of genomics, drug discovery, and precision health, BioAro Inc., a Canadian biotechnology and precision medicine company, unveiled its expanded PanOmiQ™ platform today at the 2025 BIO International Convention in Boston. Already recognized as the world’s fastest clinical-grade genome analysis AI-powered platform, PanOmiQ™ now introduces a major update: PanOmiQ™ Research—a powerful, AI-integrated multi-omics and drug discovery solution. The platform also adds multilingual clinical reporting and a beta-stage AI-powered deep drug discovery module, making it the first unified, scalable “omics-to-therapeutics” ecosystem of its kind.

“We’ve evolved beyond sequencing. PanOmiQ™ now translates life’s biological code into real-time, therapeutic insight,” said Dr. Anmol S. Kapoor, Cardiologist, founder and CEO of BioAro Inc. “This is how the world will approach diagnostics, longevity, and medicine in the AI era.”

Healthcare systems around the world are under unprecedented pressure. By 2030, more than one in six people globally will be over the age of 60. In North America alone, healthcare costs are projected to grow by over 5% annually, outpacing GDP growth, largely driven by the rising burden of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular illnesses, neurodegenerative disorders, and cancer. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), non-communicable diseases (NCDs) account for 74% of global deaths, yet early detection and prevention remain limited. One of the biggest barriers is the inability to understand the origins of disease at the molecular level.

Genomics offers a solution by enabling early, individualized intervention. However, the current global landscape of genomic testing is hindered by slowness, cost, siloed data analysis, and an inability to scale efficiently. PanOmiQ™ is designed to break through these challenges and become the foundation for scalable, real-time precision medicine.

PanOmiQ™, already renowned for completing Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) analysis in under 2 hours from FASTQ (raw) files to readable reports with automated clinical-grade annotation and VCF files in under 5 minutes, is rapidly becoming the cornerstone of BioAro’s AI-driven multi-omics ecosystem. With 100% accuracy in variant calling (proven with CAP proficiency testing 2024), the platform seamlessly integrates whole genome and exome sequencing (WGS/WES), longitudinal microbiome mapping, proteomic insights, and real-time AI-driven clinical reporting.

The platform integrates genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and microbiome data into a unified AI-driven interface, offering real-time clinical reporting and now multilingual support. Unlike legacy tools that analyze different omics layers separately, PanOmiQ™ fuses them into a singular, intelligent ecosystem. This unified approach empowers clinicians, researchers, and drug developers to decode the complexity of disease pathways and make rapid, personalized decisions.

“For the first time, we can study diseases not as isolated events, but as system-level failures. That’s what PanOmiQ™ enables,” said Dr. Raja Balraj Singh, Chief Scientific Officer at BioAro.

PanOmiQ™ Research, launched today, opens this powerful platform to a broader range of innovators, including academic institutions, biotech firms, government agencies, and hospital research programs. It supports cross-omics analytics for discovery science and translational research, variant-to-pathway modeling to predict disease progression, high-throughput automation for population-scale studies, and secure collaboration tools across institutions. Crucially, PanOmiQ™ Research offers both the flexibility needed for exploratory research and the fidelity required for clinical application—bridging the gap between laboratory discovery and bedside implementation.

BioAro also announced expanded multilingual support, with PanOmiQ™ now capable of generating clinical reports in English, French, Spanish, Arabic, German, and Italian. This functionality enables cross-border genomic collaborations, local-language reporting for global trials, and community health initiatives in non-English-speaking regions.

“Whether you’re in Dubai, Munich, or Mexico City—PanOmiQ™ will speak your language,” said Dr. Kapoor.

A major part of today’s unveiling is the beta-stage launch of PanOmiQ™’s Deep Drug Discovery module. This module uses multi-omics data to identify novel therapeutic targets and leverages both structure-based and ligand-based modeling alongside AI-predicted ADMET profiling (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, Toxicity). This transforms PanOmiQ™ into not just an analytical engine, but a generative one—accelerating the creation of new drugs from biological insights at previously unachievable speed and precision.

“We’re turning the biological code into chemical candidates—at machine speed,” said Dr. Singh.

PanOmiQ™ is already deployed across BioAro’s laboratories in Canada and supports an expanding network of hospitals, universities, biotech companies, and public health authorities. With options for both cloud-based and on-premise deployment, PanOmiQ™ offers a scalable infrastructure to meet the demands of modern precision medicine.

As healthcare systems confront rising costs, aging populations, and an urgent need for molecular-level insight, platforms like PanOmiQ™ will be essential. By delivering fast, accurate, multi-layered insights, PanOmiQ™ empowers a future where medicine is not reactive, but predictive and deeply personalized. BioAro’s advancements are not just upgrades—they are critical tools for a world in urgent need of smarter health solutions.

Media Contact:

Mohini

Email: info@bioaro.com

Phone: +1-403-250-2221

For more info, please visit: www.PanOmiQ.com | www.BioAro.com

#PanOmiQ #BioAro #BIO2025 #Genomics #AIinHealthcare #MultiOmics #DrugDiscovery #PrecisionMedicine

BioAro launches AI-Driven PanOmiQ with Ultrafast Whole Genome Sequencing Analysis Technology

BioAro launches AI-Driven PanOmiQ with Ultrafast Whole Genome Sequencing Analysis Technology

BioAro Announces a Medical and Computing Breakthrough by Launching the 'World's Fastest' Real-Time Genomic Software 'PanOmiQ'

BioAro launches AI-Driven PanOmiQ with Ultrafast Whole Genome Sequencing Analysis Technology

PanOmiQ Set’s New Benchmark with 100% Accuracy in Whole Genome Sequencing Testing

Canadian biotech company BioAro launches PanOmiQ – world’s fastest Multi-Genomic Analysis Solutions in Dubai

BioAro Announces a Medical and Computing Breakthrough by Launching the 'World's Fastest' Real-Time Genomic Software 'PanOmiQ'

BioAro Launches PanOmiQ: A Revolutionary Leap in AI-Driven Genomic Medicine

BioAro launches PanOmiQ, the world’s fastest Multi-Genomic Analysis Solutions in Dubai

BioAro launches PanOmiQ, the world’s fastest multi-genomic analysis solutions in Dubai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3735d952-1909-4247-b5fe-19b33b454b8b