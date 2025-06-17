FirstFarms’ top management is in position

The board has recruited internally for the CEO position.

After a thorough assessment, the Board of Directors of FirstFarms A/S has appointed Søren Bredvig and Michael Hyldgaard as permanent Co-CEO's of FirstFarms with immediate effect. Søren Bredvig and Michael Hyldgaard have served as interim Co-CEO's since 1 May 2025.

Both have, for a number of years in their respective roles as COO and CFO, demonstrated strong commitment, solid business understanding, and excellent leadership and collaboration skills. They will continue in their roles as COO and CFO while also taking on the overall responsibility for leading and operating the company.

Chairman of the Board Asbjørn Børsting says:

"We are pleased that it has been possible to recruit internally for such an important position. Søren and Michael are, with their deep knowledge of operations, organisation and economics, the right people to ensure the necessary continuity and continued operation of the company. Including not least the extensive reconstruction of milk production, which was hit by foot and mouth disease in the spring."

In a joint statement, Søren Bredvig and Michael Hyldgaard say:

"We thank the Board of Directors for the trust shown to us and look forward to continuing the close collaboration. We also look forward to continuing the collaboration with all our talented colleagues. Together, we will show that we are among the best operated companies in Europe, and we will build on the strong foundation that has been created in recent years."

