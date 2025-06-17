Viamedia Appoints Robert Benoit as Chief Financial Officer to Support Strategic Growth

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viamedia, delivering precise local advertising with global reach, today announced the appointment of Robert Benoit as its new Chief Financial Officer. Benoit brings extensive leadership experience in scaling technology-driven businesses and supporting private equity-backed growth. His appointment fills a role that had been open since 2022 and comes at a pivotal time for Viamedia as it continues to expand its footprint and deliver measurable results for clients.

The appointment, effective June 10, follows the recent announcements of Viamedia’s game-changing acquisition of digital advertising company LocalFactor and a subsequent realignment of Viamedia’s executive structure along client-focused lines of reporting.

“Robert is the right fit for this role; his experience, leadership and mentorship qualities, and ability to engage teams strategically will make an immediate impact,” said David Solomon, CEO of Viamedia. “Importantly, he embodies our company’s culture. He’s knowledgeable and collaborative, and he’ll help position Viamedia for long-term success.”

Benoit joins Viamedia from Rev.io, an Atlanta-based automation software provider for communications and technology service providers. As the company’s first full-time CFO, he worked closely with the leadership team, bankers, auditors and private equity partners to build financial processes and prepare the company to scale. During his nearly five years there, he completed four acquisitions and led integration efforts that helped the company more than triple its revenue. Previously, he was CFO of Ventureforth, an Atlanta-based provider of mobile cloud solutions for field-service technician productivity. While there, he relaunched a new business line, expanded the company’s partner network and improved and streamlined the financial reporting process, among other accomplishments. Before Ventureforth, he served at various Chicago-based technology companies. He was controller and director of finance for INXPO, a leading live-event video platform provider now part of Notified. Previously, he was finance manager for IT Services company Fruition Partners, and before that, he was manager of financial planning & analysis for automotive-repair software provider CCC Information Services. He began his career in financial planning & analysis roles at Unisource Worldwide, M&M Mars and ConAgra Foods, and served in product development roles at Ford Motor.

Benoit holds a Master of Science Accounting degree from Dominican University’s Brennan School of Business in River Forest, Illinois; a Master of Business Administration from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School in Atlanta; and a Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering, from the University of Florida, Gainesville.

About Viamedia

Viamedia is the nation’s leading independent provider of omnichannel advertising solutions, delivering precision and performance across linear TV, streaming, and digital platforms. Through a network of more than 100 video service providers across 75 DMAs, and now in partnership with LocalFactor, Viamedia supports over 7,000 brand partners, runs more than 7,500 active digital campaigns and delivers billions of impressions annually. With LocalFactor’s proven 95.2% client retention rate, the combined organization continues to deliver results that build lasting client partnerships at scale.

Powered by a proprietary and evolving technology stack, Viamedia delivers scalable, privacy-compliant advertising across every screen and format. Its proprietary tools, including Parrot ADS, LocalFactor’s Geo-Graph™ and LFID enabled precise targeting, omnichannel execution and seamless integration with agency and brand buying models.

Viamedia’s success is anchored in exclusive access to unique local inventory and data, proprietary technology that delivers measurable outcomes, and a service model rooted in operational excellence. The company has evolved from a traditional ad rep firm into a premium, tech-forward advertising partner—purpose-built to solve the increasingly complex challenges of modern, cross-platform media. Headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, the award-winning company continues to lead with innovation, transparency and a relentless focus on making advertising simple. For more information, please visit https://viamediatv.com.

