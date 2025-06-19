ELB Learning Expands Game-Based Training with Category Quest, a New Digital Trivia Challenge

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELB Learning, a leader in learning and development solutions, announced today the launch of Category Quest, the newest addition to The Training Arcade®, its award-winning game-authoring tool. Category Quest is now available in The Training Arcade library. The fully customizable digital trivia game combines strategy, competition, and recall-based learning to engage employees in a fun and memorable way.

“We originally built Category Quest as a custom tool for a major pharmaceutical company and saw employees more engaged and actually enjoying the training itself. We decided to make it available for everyone so they could harness the same impact within their own teams,” said Andrew Scivally, CEO at ELB Learning. “With research showing 90 percent of employees saying gamification makes them more productive, it’s no wonder organizations are increasingly turning to interactive training methods to close skills gaps.”

Category Quest motivates learners with:

Customizable Content: Trainers can tailor game categories and questions to align with specific learning objectives.

Competitive & Cooperative Play: Employees can participate in both solo challenges and team-based gameplay for a flexible training experience.

Strategic Decision-Making: Players must collect categories by correctly answering questions while making tactical choices to optimize their score.

Real-Time Leaderboards: Managers gain instant data into the knowledge gained while employees can track progress and engage in friendly competition.

Category Quest is now available for The Training Arcade subscribers. Additionally, The Training Arcade features 11 other dynamic game templates, including the only official JEOPARDY!® and Wheel of Fortune® training games, developed in partnership with Sony. To learn more and see the games in action, visit here .

About ELB Learning

ELB Learning offers an industry-leading suite of innovative software and professional services that empower businesses to unlock their people’s greatest potential through customized learning experiences. As a full-service learning and development partner, ELB Learning helps clients develop, deliver, administer, and optimize learning programs tailored to each organization's unique business goals. Customers benefit from cutting-edge learning technology solutions and services, including gamification, virtual reality, video practice and coaching, staff augmentation, and courseware. ELB Learning also offers expert consulting, development, and training for organizations’ AI initiatives to help discover how employees can work smarter and more efficiently. Today, 80% of Fortune 100 companies trust ELB Learning to elevate their corporate learning experiences. For more information, please visit https://www.elblearning.com/ .

