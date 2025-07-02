Telnyx launches RCS Business Messaging for branded, interactive customer engagement

Austin, TX, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telnyx, the connectivity platform for real-time communications, today announced the general availability of its RCS Business Messaging through its global RCS API. The launch comes as Apple introduces RCS support in iOS 18, unlocking a unified standard for rich business messaging across Android and iPhone users.

With Telnyx RBM, businesses can deliver branded, interactive messages—featuring carousels, suggested replies, rich media, and verified sender identities—directly to native messaging apps. Unlike OTT channels, RCS requires no downloads, offers seamless fallback to SMS, and reaches customers in the app they already trust for day-to-day conversations.

“This is a tipping point for business messaging,” said David Casem, CEO of Telnyx. “For the first time, brands can reach nearly every smartphone user with interactive, trusted messages in the default messaging app. Our RCS launch delivers the infrastructure, compliance, and developer experience to make that happen at scale.”

Purpose-built for developers. Trusted by businesses.

Telnyx’s RCS implementation supports:

Verified business messaging with sender authentication

with sender authentication Multimedia support , including images, videos, suggested replies, and carousels

, including images, videos, suggested replies, and carousels Interactive features like embedded payments, calendar events, and location sharing

like embedded payments, calendar events, and location sharing Global reach via direct-to-carrier connectivity and fallback-to-SMS logic

via direct-to-carrier connectivity and fallback-to-SMS logic Unified API integration with full analytics, webhooks, and developer tooling

Telnyx RCS is available through a dedicated API built for rich messaging—complementing the Telnyx Messaging suite while offering the same real-time reliability, flexible architecture, and global infrastructure developers expect.

A New Era of Engagement

The launch positions Telnyx as a leading infrastructure-first provider of next-generation messaging. With RCS now supported on Android and rolling out across iOS, businesses can finally reach the majority of smartphone users with branded, interactive messaging.

“We see RCS not as a replacement for SMS or OTT channels, but as a powerful layer that enhances them,” said Juan Hidalgo, Director of Messaging Connectivity at Telnyx. “Whether it’s a clickable product carousel or a real-time order update, RCS gives brands the ability to create moments of engagement that feel native, personalized, and secure.”

Telnyx is already onboarding brands across industries with a variety of use cases—supporting everything from agent setup and message design to fallback handling and compliance best practices, so teams can launch quickly and reach customers with confidence.

Availability

RCS Business Messaging is available today via the Telnyx RCS API. To get started, reach out to our team to begin the agent setup process at telnyx.com/contact-us.

