FirstFarms A/S applies for regional subsidy and adjust the expectations upwards for the years result in connection with foot and mouth disease

FirstFarms will have the opportunity to apply for subsidy for investments in animals and to cover other costs in relation to the outbreak of foot and mouth disease that was detected at the company's farm in Plavecky Stvrtok, Slovakia, on 30 March this year. 3,521 animals were subsequently culled.

"We have been given the opportunity to apply for a regional subsidy. It is possible to apply for subsidies for other costs, destroyed products and purchase of animals. The subsidy is expected to be between 40-55 mDKK. Of which 10 mDKK will impact profit in 2025. The full subsidy is expected to be paid out in 2025.

We have an expectation that our application will be positively received. The subsidy will, to a lesser extent, affect the result for 2025, as it is a condition for the subsidy for animals that a corresponding herd is maintained for 5 years. The subsidy for the purchase of animals is the most significant subsidy and is recognised as income when the conditions are met. As a result of starting production in 2025, as well as being able to recognise some subsidies as income in 2025, we are now adjusting our expectations upwards for the year's result – after we had to adjust downwards on 31 March as a direct consequence of the foot and mouth disease," says Chairman of the Board Asbjørn Børsting.

FirstFarms expects in 2025:

An EBITDA of 85-125 mDKK. Latest expectation was 70-110 mDKK.

An EBIT of 15-55 mDKK. Latest expectation was 0-40 mDKK.

Announced expectations 2025 EBITDA EBIT 11 July 2025 (company announcement no. 26) 85-125 mDKK 15-55 mDKK 31 March 2025 (company announcement no. 17) 70-110 mDKK 0-40 mDKK 13 March 2025 (company announcement no. 11) 115-155 mDKK 45-85 mDKK

