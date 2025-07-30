Windfall Bio’s Partnership with Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund and Whole Foods Market Highlighted in Annual Sustainability and Impact Reports

Collaboration paves the way for a more efficient and sustainable agriculture industry

In addition to the partnership with Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, Windfall Bio was recently selected as a fellow in the 2025 cohort of the Compute for Climate Fellowship – a global program launched by the International Research Centre on Artificial Intelligence (IRCAI) and Amazon Web Services (AWS)





SAN MATEO, Calif., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This month, Amazon and Whole Foods Market released their annual sustainability and impact reports, providing an in-depth look at their ongoing commitment and efforts to nourish people and the planet. In both reports, Windfall Bio was recognized for its nature-based solution harnessing mems to transform methane into high-value organic fertilizer. Mems are natural soil microbes that consume methane directly from a variety of gas streams. This approach enables customers from various industries to operate more efficiently and profitably, while also reducing their overall carbon footprint, as methane has over 86x greater warming potential compared to carbon dioxide over a 20-year window.

As highlighted in both reports, Windfall recently piloted its methane transformation technology on two dairy farms of Whole Foods Market suppliers, Straus Family Creamery and Darigold. During the pilots, Windfall’s bioreactor was placed next to a manure lagoon for the mems to consume methane and transform it into nitrogen-rich biomass fertilizer. The successful pilot results establish a pathway for major food retailers and their suppliers to reduce Scope 3 emissions while realizing an economic return from organic fertilizer production.

Through an innovative collaboration, Whole Foods Market connected Windfall with these key dairy suppliers and helped facilitate the pilot projects through Windfall’s partnership with Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund. Catalyzing the company’s path to commercialization, Windfall previously received funding from The Climate Pledge Fund, some of which was used to develop the infrastructure deployed in these pilot projects.

“Our collaboration with Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund and Whole Foods Market showcases a powerful model for CPG companies, major food retailers and their suppliers to transform wasted methane emissions into valuable resources while establishing more resilient supply chains,” said Josh Silverman, co-founder and CEO of Windfall Bio. “We are both excited and humbled by the recognition in the sustainability reports from our innovative partners, and we look forward to continuing to expand our impact with future deployments.”

Additionally, Windfall was recently selected as a fellow in the 2025 cohort of the Compute for Climate Fellowship, a global program launched by the International Research Centre on Artificial Intelligence (IRCAI) and Amazon Web Services (AWS) that provides startups with the tools and advanced computing services to rapidly scale.

Read the Amazon 2024 Sustainability Report and Whole Foods Market 2024 Impact Report to learn more about Windfall’s pilot projects with Straus Family Creamery and Darigold. For more information on Windfall or to explore partnership opportunities, visit www.windfall.bio.

About Windfall Bio

Windfall Bio transforms waste methane into value. The company’s nature-based solution harnesses natural microbes known as mems to convert methane from any source and of any concentration into valuable outputs, like fertilizer for organic farming, carbon credits, and progress toward sustainability goals. This approach allows methane-intensive industries such as agriculture, oil and gas, and waste management to operate more efficiently while improving their profitability and environmental impact.

Founded in 2022 and based in San Mateo, CA, Windfall is venture-backed by top-tier firms including Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, B37 Ventures, Baruch Future Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Cavallo Ventures, Global Brain (through its Norinchukin Innovation Fund L.P.), Incite Ventures, MCJ Collective, Mayfield, Positive Ventures, Prelude Ventures, and UNTITLED (a fund backed by the Tetra Laval family). To learn more about how Windfall is transforming methane from a costly liability into a powerful tool for efficiency and profitability, visit www.windfall.bio.

Contact

V2 Communications for Windfall Bio

windfallbio@v2comms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93864b01-fd9c-4c94-87f2-89ad1614e37a