2025 6 months and II quarter consolidated unaudited interim report

Merko Ehitus generated revenue of EUR 83 million in the second quarter of 2025 and EUR 168 million in the first half of the year. Net profit for Q2 amounted to EUR 11.2 million, while net profit for the six-month period was EUR 21.7 million. The share of real estate development in revenue and profit increased in the second quarter. Merko launched the construction and sale of 723 new apartments in the first half of the year, most of them in Vilnius, where the real estate market remains active.

According to the management of Merko Ehitus, the second quarter results were in line with expectations with no significant market changes during the quarter. Supported by a more active real estate market, Merko performance in the real estate development business has improved, accounting for nearly 30% of our half-year sales revenue and with the number of apartments handed over to buyers increasing by almost 85%. In terms of positivity, the Vilnius real estate market continues to outperform Tallinn and Riga significantly. The Estonian real estate market has activated in the second quarter, but time will tell whether this was due to consumers trying to avoid price increases related to the upcoming VAT hike or it signals a real improvement in consumer confidence.

The volumes in the construction market remain low-side and competition is very tight across all Merko home markets. Group construction contracts portfolio increased by EUR 223 million euros in the first half of the year, which is remarkable considering market situation. According to the management, the public sector with its infrastructure and defence-related projects, as well as large energy companies, continue to be the biggest construction services buyers in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania in the upcoming few years.

The largest construction contracts signed in Q2 were the Ülemiste terminal in Tallinn (worth EUR 84.8 million) and the Rail Baltica mainline section between Tallinn and Pärnu (expected to be worth approximately EUR 75 million to Merko as part of the consortium). At the end of Q2, the balance of secured order-book for external clients stood at EUR 444 million.

During the first half of 2025, Merko handed over 222 apartments and two commercial units to buyers in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. In the first six months, Merko launched the construction and sale of 723 new apartments and 21 commercial premises, including total 530 apartments and 15 commercial premises in the new Šnipiškių Urban project and the next stage of the Vilnelės Skverai development in Vilnius. As of the end of Q2, Merko’s balance sheet included 1,134 apartments, of which 17% were covered by pre-sale agreements. Merko’s largest ongoing development projects included Uus-Veerenni, Noblessner, and Lahekalda in Tallinn; Õielehe in Jüri township; and Erminurme in Tartu; Lucavsala, Arena Garden Towers, Viesturdārzs, Mežpilsēta, and Magnolijas in Riga; and Vilnelės Skverai and Šnipiškių Urban in Vilnius.

The largest projects underway in Q2 of 2025 in Estonia were the Hyatt hotel building, Tallinna Hobby Center Kullo, and the City Plaza 2 office building in Tallinn, as well as the national defence building in Tartu, the Rail Baltica Ülemiste passenger terminal and fourth stage of the Rail Baltica mainline. In Lithuania, the largest ones were wind farm infrastructure projects in the Pagėgiai, Telšiai and Pasvalys regions and various national defence buildings and infrastructures. In Latvia, a solar energy park in Vārme Municipality and a student hotel in Riga were under construction.

2025 6 months’ pre-tax profit was EUR 23.5 million and Q2 2025 was EUR 11.9 million (6M 2024: EUR 18.3 million and Q2 2024 was EUR 13.1 million), which brought the pre-tax profit margin to 14.0% (6M 2024: 9.0%).

Net profit attributable to shareholders for 6 months 2025 was EUR 21.7 million (6M 2024: EUR 17.5 million) and for Q2 2025 net profit attributable to shareholders was EUR 11.2 million (Q2 2024: EUR 13.1 million). 6 months net profit margin was 12.9% (6M 2024: 8.6%).

Q2 2025 revenue was EUR 82.6 million (Q2 2024: EUR 122.4 million) and 6 months’ revenue was EUR 167.9 million (6M 2024: EUR 203.6 million). 6 months’ revenue decreased by 17.5% compared to same period last year. The share of revenue earned outside Estonia in 6 months 2025 was 43.8% (6M 2024: 57.9%).

As of 30 June 2025, the group’s secured order book was EUR 443.8 million (30 June 2024: EUR 437.5 million). In 6 months 2025, group companies signed contracts in the amount of EUR 223.1 million (6M 2024: EUR 139.5 million). In Q2 2025, new contracts were signed in the amount of EUR 172.6 million (Q2 2024: EUR 129.0 million).

In 6 months 2025, the group sold a total of 222 apartments; in 6 months 2024, the group sold 120 apartments. The group earned a revenue of EUR 44.9 million from sale of own developed apartments in 6 months 2025 and EUR 21.3 million in 6 months 2024. In Q2 of 2025 a total of 101 apartments were sold, compared to 61 apartments in Q2 2024, and earned a revenue of EUR 20.2 million from sale of own developed apartments (Q2 2024: EUR 10.6 million).

At the end of the reporting period, the group had EUR 25.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, and equity of EUR 242.3 million (60.1% of total assets). Comparable figures as of 30 June 2024 were EUR 44.2 million and EUR 206.5 million (49.4% of total assets), respectively. As of 30 June 2025, the group’s net debt was negative EUR 1.1 million (30 June 2024: negative EUR 10.9 million).

2025

6 months 2024

6 months 2025

II quarter 2024

II quarter 2024

12 months Revenue 167,882 203,568 82,646 122,383 539,049 Cost of goods sold (138,811) (179,859) (68,488) (107,558) (443,162) Gross profit 29,071 23,709 14,158 14,825 95,887 Marketing expenses (2,701) (2,293) (1,426) (1,225) (5,030) General and administrative expenses (8,747) (8,630) (4,472) (4,488) (21,908) Other operating income 1,083 4,393 522 3,069 5,724 Other operating expenses (96) (2,466) (55) (1,513) (2,190) Operating profit 18,610 14,713 8,727 10,668 72,483 Finance income/costs 4,901 3,595 3,184 2,438 3,931 incl. finance income/costs from investments in subsidiaries - - - - (5,087) finance income/costs from joint ventures 4,844 3,655 3,343 2,087 9,951 interest expense (395) (1,116) (185) (461) (1,823) foreign exchange gain (loss) (14) (56) (129) 134 (948) other financial income (expenses) 466 1,112 155 678 1,838 Profit before tax 23,511 18,308 11,911 13,106 76,414 Corporate income tax expense (1,835) (863) (695) (45) (11,820) Net profit for financial year 21,676 17,445 11,216 13,061 64,594 incl. net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent 21,676 17,479 11,216 13,052 64,668 net profit attributable to non-controlling interest - (34) - 9 (74) Other comprehensive income, which can subsequently be classified in the income statement Currency translation differences of foreign entities 7 24 66 (82) 105 Comprehensive income for the period 21,683 17,469 11,282 12,979 64,699 incl. net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent 21,683 17,501 11,282 12,975 64,764 net profit attributable to non-controlling interest - (32) - 4 (65) Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders of the parent (basic and diluted, in EUR) 1.22 0.99 0.63 0.74 3.65

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

30.06.2025 30.06.2024 31.12.2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 25,862 44,180 91,879 Short-term deposits 23,000 - 10,000 Trade and other receivables 75,989 94,401 51,419 Prepaid corporate income tax 934 310 270 Inventories 196,552 200,768 196,521 322,337 339,659 350,089 Non-current assets Investments in joint ventures 26,415 22,570 21,571 Other shares and securities 80 80 80 Other long-term loans and receivables 18,645 20,057 40,196 Deferred income tax assets 4,789 6,077 5,056 Investment property 12,475 12,674 12,606 Property, plant and equipment 18,171 16,648 17,147 Intangible assets 593 488 350 81,168 78,594 97,006 TOTAL ASSETS 403,505 418,253 447,095 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Borrowings 9,712 5,840 21,303 Payables and prepayments 112,484 153,595 129,786 Income tax liability 112 5,971 7,101 Short-term provisions 9,165 12,301 7,678 131,473 177,707 165,868 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 15,018 27,426 12,102 Deferred income tax liability 6,623 1,626 6,148 Other long-term payables 8,080 5,135 8,719 29,721 34,187 26,969 TOTAL LIABILITIES 161,194 211,894 192,837 EQUITY Non-controlling interests - (187) - Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Share capital 7,929 7,929 7,929 Statutory reserve capital 793 793 793 Currency translation differences (34) (816) (41) Retained earnings 233,623 198,640 245,577 242,311 206,546 254,258 TOTAL EQUITY 242,311 206,359 254,258 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 403,505 418,253 447,095

Interim report is attached to the announcement and is also published on NASDAQ Tallinn and Merko’s web page (group.merko.ee).

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. As at the end of 2024, the group employed 605 people, and the group’s revenue for 2024 was EUR 539 million.

