fullthrottle.a️i® Recognized on the Inc. 5000 List for the Third Consecutive Year in a Row Amid Record Growth

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FullThrottle Technologies, LLC, the company behind the industry’s most powerful first-party data platform is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the 2025 Inc. 5000 list which honors America’s fast-growing private companies.

Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for a third consecutive year highlights fullthrottle.ai’s consistent momentum and market demand for simplified, scalable AdTech. This achievement reflects the company’s ability to anticipate shifts in the digital landscape — from evolving privacy laws to the phase-out of third-party cookies. While continuously enhancing platform capabilities, the company helps advertisers achieve faster, more measurable results.

“In a space crowded with disconnected tools and legacy systems, we’ve built something fundamentally different — an intuitive platform that empowers marketers to execute smarter campaigns and prove real outcomes without enterprise budgets,” said Amol Waishampayan, Co-Founder at fullthrottle.ai®. “Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 list validates not only the impact of our technology, but also the sustained growth it has fueled for our business. It reflects the trust our clients place in us and the measurable results we deliver. This recognition is a direct result of our team’s dedication to innovation, speed, and making marketing outcomes accessible to businesses of all sizes.”

Most recently, the company unveiled a redesigned platform experience aimed at improving activation speed, intelligence, and attribution clarity. New capabilities included an AI-powered audience planner, expanded omnichannel automation across CTV, display, video, audio, and SmartMail, enhanced closed-loop measurement — giving marketers clear insights on media spend to revenue.

With over 85% audience match rates, no reliance on cookies, and transaction-based attribution, fullthrottle.ai® enables advertisers to compete — and win — on a level once only accessible to the enterprise.



Continuing its trajectory, fullthrottle.ai® remains focused on helping brands future-proof their media strategies with powerful yet easy-to-use tools. fullthrottle.ai® will continue expanding its capabilities through product innovation, AI enhancements, and integrations that help marketers drive measurable results with more speed and less complexity.



About fullthrottle.ai

fullthrottle.ai® is the AdTech Easy Button for the mid-market. The platform combines AI-powered identity resolution, omnichannel campaign automation, and outcome-based measurement into one seamless experience. With no reliance on cookies, 85%+ match rates, and an intuitive self-serve interface, fullthrottle.ai® empowers marketers to drive real business outcomes at scale and with ease.

To learn more or get started, visit www.fullthrottle.ai.