Samba TV Launches Snowflake Native App for Identity Matching to Power AI-Driven Media Analytics and Optimization

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samba TV , the global leader in AI technology for media analytics, today launched its Snowflake Native App for identity resolution, giving advertisers and media platforms instant and secure access to Samba TV’s proprietary graphing algorithms at no cost to its clients. Available in Snowflake Marketplace and accessed via Snowflake Data Clean Rooms, Samba’s identity solutions bring real-time resolution directly into the Snowflake clean room, helping first-party data owners operate with unprecedented accuracy, speed, and scale.

Samba’s identity app replaces slow, expensive and inaccurate identity resolution with real-time, automated matching powered by Samba’s AI/ML expertise. This intelligent automation layer empowers enterprise marketers to streamline data collaboration, enabling real-time measurement and dramatically improving business outcomes through agentic optimization downstream.

“With the rise of privacy-forward data strategies, partners like Samba TV are helping marketers unlock the value of their first-party data within the Snowflake environment,” said Snowflake Global Head of Media, Entertainment, and Adtech/Martech GTM Dennis Buchheim. “The Samba TV app, accessible via Snowflake Data Clean Rooms, exemplifies how the AI Data Cloud can enable secure, scalable identity resolution in support of activation, measurement, and analytics use cases that tap into first-party data while maintaining robust data governance.”

The identity matching app enables joint customers to securely collaborate by leveraging a range of privacy-forward techniques that unlock granular insights without transferring data outside of a Snowflake Clean Room instance.

The app provides transparency and precision throughout and is Snowflake Cortex AI Agent-enabled; agents running in Snowflake can directly access and process data for downstream AI agent workflows.

“Speed, accuracy, and privacy are not often attributes of the data collaboration space, which often settles for 'better than nothing' standards of quality,” said Samba TV CEO and Co-founder Ashwin Navin. “Now we can offer all of these and marry that with a suite of AI Agents that can operate autonomously to drive unparalleled efficiency and performance from the media budget. We’re committed to deploying our solutions wherever companies house their data in a privacy-forward environment; and this Snowflake collaboration delivers on this promise for thousands of Samba and Snowflake customers.”

Anchored by Samba TV’s proprietary device graph across millions of smart TVs and digital devices, the matching app provides a unique edge in identity resolution. In building its Native App on Snowflake, joint customers can access seamless interoperability with clean rooms, ID frameworks, and modern cloud-native workflows, making it a powerful tool for any data-savvy organization focused on performance marketing.

About Samba TV

Samba TV is a global leader in AI-driven media intelligence powered by first-party data from millions of opted-in connected televisions and billions of web signals across more than 50 countries. Our independent, cross-platform measurement provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey. Leveraging our real-time insights and audience optimization, we enable marketers to reach and engage audiences with unparalleled efficiency and effectiveness across any platform and every screen. Find out more at www.samba.com/business .