Correction of information published on the website of Virumaa Teataja

According to news published yesterday, August 20, on the website of Virumaa Teataja and mediated by BNS, Tapa municipality and AquaTapa OÜ signed a contract for the right of superficies of the Tapa swimming pool on August 18, and it will be built by Merko Ehitus. To clarify the information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, a part of the AS Merko Ehitus group, is in pre-contractual negotiations with the ordering party. We will notify about the signing of the agreement with a relevant stock exchange announcement.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti ( merko.ee ) is a recognised Estonian construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.

