Correction of information published on the website of Virumaa Teataja

According to news published yesterday, August 20, on the website of Virumaa Teataja and mediated by BNS, Tapa municipality and AquaTapa OÜ signed a contract for the right of superficies of the Tapa swimming pool on August 18, and it will be built by Merko Ehitus. To clarify the information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, a part of the AS Merko Ehitus group, is in pre-contractual negotiations with the ordering party. We will notify about the signing of the agreement with a relevant stock exchange announcement.
AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is a recognised Estonian construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.
Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, member of the Management Board, Mr. Veljo Viitmann, phone: +372 680 5105.
Urmas Somelar
Head of Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. As at the end of 2024, the group employed 605 people, and the group’s revenue for 2024 was EUR 539 million.