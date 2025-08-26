Formation of a joint venture for the development of residential buildings in Tartu

On 25 August 2025 OÜ Merko Kodud, a member of the AS Merko Ehitus group, and OÜ Giga Investeeringud established a 50:50 joint venture, Turu 18 Kodud OÜ.

The goal of the joint venture is to build three residential and commercial buildings, and a modern and versatile urban space surrounding them, on the Turu 18 property in the centre of Tartu.

The Turu 18 landplot, which is attractively located by the river Emajõgi, has a planned above-ground construction volume of approximately 16,800 square meters. The three planned buildings are connected by a common parking floor.

OÜ Merko Kodud (merko.ee/kodud) is Estonia's best-known and most trusted residential real estate developer. To ensure the best quality, convenience and assurance for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and warranty service.

OÜ Giga Investeeringud ( gigainvesteeringud.ee ) is an Estonian company engaged in the rental and development of commercial and residential real estate.

Additional information: CEO of OÜ Merko Kodud, Mr. Indrek Tarto, phone: +372 680 5105.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee