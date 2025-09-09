eGain Appoints Marketing Veteran John Copeland as Vice President of Marketing

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation, a leading provider of AI CX automation powered by Trusted Knowledge™, today announced the appointment of John Copeland as Vice President of Marketing. Copeland brings extensive experience in marketing analytics, digital transformation, and go-to-market strategy from his leadership roles at some of the world's most innovative technology companies.

"John's unique combination of strategic vision and analytical expertise makes him the ideal leader to drive eGain's marketing transformation," said Ashu Roy, CEO of eGain. "His proven track record of optimizing marketing to drive customer acquisition at scale will be instrumental as we accelerate our growth in the AI CX automation market."

Copeland joins eGain from ServiceNow, where he served as Leader of Global Marketing Analytics and Insights, helping optimize the company's global marketing activities through the development and scaling of key marketing metrics. In this role, he partnered across Sales, Customer, Product, and Finance teams to drive enterprise-wide alignment on business performance and led teams to activate Generative AI use cases across customer-facing marketing touchpoints.

Prior to ServiceNow, Copeland spent nearly seven years at Adobe in progressively senior roles, culminating as Vice President and GM in the Digital Strategy Group. There, he led teams focused on helping enterprise customers transform their digital capabilities while building Adobe's thought leadership on digital transformation across industry verticals. Earlier at Adobe, he served as Vice President of Marketing and Customer Insights, where he led teams of analysts, data scientists, engineers, and market researchers to optimize marketing investments across Adobe's Digital Media and Digital Experience businesses.

Copeland's experience also includes serving as Global Leader of Customer Analytics and Insights at ebay, where he led a team to transform the company into a more customer-centric business. His consulting background also includes senior roles at McKinsey & Company, Accenture, and Prophet.

"I'm excited to join eGain at such a pivotal moment in the company's evolution," said Copeland. "The convergence of AI and enterprise knowledge presents tremendous opportunities, and eGain's innovative solutions are perfectly positioned to help companies transform experiences through consumable, trusted answers. I look forward to leveraging data-driven insights to accelerate our growth and market leadership."

About eGain: eGain helps businesses improve experience and reduce cost by delivering AI CX automation powered by Trusted Knowledge™ and consumable answers. For more information, visit www.egain.com.

