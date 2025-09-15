Plant-Based Meat Market Size to Exceed USD 50.89 Billion by 2034 | Towards FnB

Ottawa, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plant-based meat market size stood at USD 8.57 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to increase from USD 10.24 billion in 2025 to around USD 50.89 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market has been growing in recent years due to the increasing population of vegans and vegetarians following a plant-based diet, which has further driven demand for plant-based meat and protein options. Growing consumer awareness of sustainability, environmental concerns, and other similar factors also helps the growth of the plant-based meat market.

Plant-Based Meat Market Overview

The use of ingredients such as soy, legumes, pea, and whey protein for the manufacturing of different types of plant-based meat and food products plays a major role in the growth of the plant-based meat market. The market is also expanding due to the rising population of vegans and vegetarians each day. Demand for clean sources of protein by gymming enthusiasts and health-conscious consumers also aid the growth of the market. The growth of the market also helps to lower the greenhouse gas emissions, which is helpful to maintain sustainability and the environmental balance. Such food products allow vegans and vegetarian consumers to experience the feel and texture of meat in plant-based form and enjoy various delicacies in high-end restaurants and cafes as well, due to their availability in high quantities.

Key Highlights of the Plant-Based Meat Market

By region , North America led the plant-based meat market with largest share of whey protein in 2024, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the forecast period.

, North America led the plant-based meat market with largest share of whey protein in 2024, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the forecast period. By source , the soy segment dominated the plant-based meat market with highest share of 49% in 2024, whereas the pea segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

, the soy segment dominated the plant-based meat market with highest share of 49% in 2024, whereas the pea segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period. By product , the burger segment captured the maximum share in 2024, whereas the sausages segment is expected to grow in the upcoming time period.

, the burger segment captured the maximum share in 2024, whereas the sausages segment is expected to grow in the upcoming time period. By type , the chicken segment led the plant-based meat market in 2024, whereas the fish segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

, the chicken segment led the plant-based meat market in 2024, whereas the fish segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period. By end user , the HORECA segment led the plant-based meat market in 2024, whereas the retail segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

, the HORECA segment led the plant-based meat market in 2024, whereas the retail segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period. By storage, the frozen plant-based meat segment led the plant-based meat market with largest market share of 39% in 2024, whereas the refrigerated plant-based meat segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.

Impact of AI in the Pet Food Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is playing a transformative role in the plant-based meat market by enhancing product innovation, improving efficiency, and aligning with evolving consumer demands. One of the biggest challenges in this sector is replicating the taste, texture, and nutritional profile of animal meat, and AI-powered algorithms are addressing this by analyzing molecular structures, ingredient interactions, and consumer sensory data to optimize formulations.

Machine learning models simulate different protein and fat combinations from sources like soy, pea, and fungi to create plant-based meats that deliver improved juiciness, chewiness, and flavor authenticity. AI also accelerates research and development by reducing trial-and-error, significantly shortening product development cycles. In manufacturing, AI-driven predictive analytics optimize extrusion processes, energy use, and ingredient blending, ensuring consistent quality and scalability. Quality control is further enhanced by AI-enabled computer vision and sensors that detect irregularities in texture, color, or contamination.

New Trends of the Plant-Based Meat Market

Diversity in the availability of plant-based protein options, highly demanded by vegetarian consumers, is a major factor for the growth of the plant-based meat market.

High demand for processed and convenient food options to match the hectic lifestyle is another factor for the growth of the plant-based meat market.

Growing health consciousness and demand for food products with less fat and healthy for heart health and overall body also aid the growth of the market. Plant-based food options and meat allow consumers to savor the taste and texture of meat, along with ensuring proper health vitals as well.

options and meat allow consumers to savor the taste and texture of meat, along with ensuring proper health vitals as well. Innovations in food technology are also helping the market grow as the manufacturers can inculcate the taste, texture, and smoothness of meat into plant-based options.

Recent Developments in the Plant-Based Meat Market

In September 2025 , Malmö-based firm Re: meat signed a partnership with Biotech Heights, a biotech innovation hub supporting future food systems at Kemicentrum in Lund. The partnership will establish Scandinavia’s first cultivated meat facility. ( Source - https://www.greenqueen.com)

, Malmö-based firm Re: meat signed a partnership with Biotech Heights, a biotech innovation hub supporting future food systems at Kemicentrum in Lund. The partnership will establish Scandinavia’s first cultivated meat facility. ( - https://www.greenqueen.com) In January 2025, Eaden, a Berlin-based startup, raised a €15 million ($15.6 million) Series A round. The amount raised by the company was used to create “ultra-realistic” meat alternatives. The funding was also used for the launch of plant-based ham at 2,000 REWE stores in Germany in mid-2025. (Source- https://agfundernews.com)

Latest Technologies and their Applications in Plant-based Meat Market

Technology Application High-Moisture Extrusion (HME) Used to create fibrous, meat-like textures in plant-based meats like burgers and sausages. Shear-Cell Technology Produces layered, muscle-like structures suitable for whole cuts like plant-based chicken or beef. 3D Food Printing Allows precise structuring of plant proteins to mimic marbling and muscle fibers in meats. Fermentation (Traditional & Precision) Enhances flavor and nutrition; precision fermentation is used to create animal-identical proteins like casein and heme. Cultivation of Mycelium (Fungi) Utilized to produce meat alternatives with naturally meat-like texture and umami flavor. Wet Spinning Used to align plant proteins into long fibers for highly realistic meat textures. Cellular Agriculture (Hybrid) Combines plant-based ingredients with cultured animal cells to create hybrid products with better authenticity. Encapsulation Technology Helps replicate animal fat behavior in cooking, improving juiciness and mouthfeel of plant-based meats. Enzyme and Protein Engineering Tailors plant proteins to enhance solubility, gelling, and emulsifying properties for better meat analogs. AI and Machine Learning Optimizes formulation and ingredient blending to improve texture, taste, and nutritional profiles.



Plant-Based Meat Market Dynamics

What are the growth drivers of the Plant-Based Meat Market?

Rising health consciousness, sustainability, and a growing population of vegans and vegetarians are some of the major drivers of the plant-based meat market. Changing consumer preferences, high demand for plant-based meat and other food options, and demand for low-calorie and low-fat food options also aid the growth of the plant-based meat market. Sustainability in the form of lower greenhouse gas emissions is another major driver of the plant-based meat market. Plant-based food options are lower in calories, have less fat content, and are also healthy for the heart and other health issues; hence, consumers are highly drawn towards such diets in recent periods.

Challenge

Maintaining Quality is a Challenge in the Growth of the Market

The plant-based meat manufacturers have to maintain the same quality, taste, and texture of their foods, similar to meat. It helps to decide the profit and loss of the market in the form of consumers. The manufacturers meet certain challenges in the innovation and technological part of the market, such as fermentation and extrusion required during the manufacturing process.

Opportunity

Increasing Sources of Plant-Based Protein Options are helping the Growth of the Market.

The growing population of vegans and vegetarians is leading to higher demand for plant-based protein and other food options. Such scenarios aid the growth of the plant-based meat market and compel the food and beverage industry to introduce innovative food options to maintain the market’s growth. Use of soy, pea, and clean whey protein for the manufacturing of protein and plant-based food options helps the market grow and attract the health-conscious consumers and gym rats to aid in the growth of the market. Plant-based meat and food products are lower in fat and cholesterol, hence they are highly demanded by the health-conscious consumers as well. Such opportunities aid the growth of the plant-based meat market.

Plant-Based Meat Market Regional Analysis

North America led the Plant-Based Meat Market in 2024

North America led the plant-based meat market in 2024 due to multiple government schemes and initiatives helping the growth of the plant-based meat market in the region. Countries like the US and Canada play a major role in the growth of the market due to the high demand for plant-based meat and other food options. Public and private partnerships for enhanced use of bio-manufacturing facilities further help the growth of the plant-based meat market in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to high demand for plant-based alternatives for meat, protein sources, and other food options as well. The government of the region also helps to promote the market and support it as well. The growing population of vegans and vegetarians and the rising demand for plant-based options for them also help the growth of the plant-based meat market in the region. The rising population of plant-based dairy due to rising lactose intolerance is also helping the market grow. Hence, plant-based milk and other dairy products required in a consumer’s basic staple food allow the market to flourish in the foreseen period.

Plant-Based Meat Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 19.5% Market Size in 2024 USD 8.57 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 10.24 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 50.89 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Plant-Based Meat Market Segmental Analysis

Source Analysis

The soy segment dominated the plant-based meat market in 2024 due to its multiple nutritional contents, such as iron, healthy fats, fiber, potassium, and phytochemicals. The convenience of using soya beans for the manufacturing of different types of plant-based food options is also helping the growth of the plant-based meat market. It can be used for making plant-based snacks, dairy, beverages, meat, and other food options.

The pea segment is observed to grow in the foreseeable period due to its array of health benefits. The ingredient is full of antioxidants helpful for heart health. It is also healthy for fat loss, bone health, diabetic patients, and for boosting immunity as well. Pea is one of the best ingredients for the manufacturing of plant-based protein and other food options, as it is loaded with nutritional elements. Pea is also known to fight cancer-causing agents, hence it is also highly demanded by consumers.

Product Analysis

The burgers segment led the plant-based meat market in 2024 because the product helps to satiate hunger effectively and also helps consumers to avoid excess fat due to the use of plant-based meat patty and other products. Plant-based options are low in calories and hence allow consumers to enjoy their food without the worry of consuming higher and unhealthy fats that can cause various health problems, such as heart issues, lower immunity, and other digestive problems as well.

The sausages segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period due to their nutritional benefits and ease factor to fulfill hunger and avoid extra fats as well. Plant-based sausages made from soy or peas are filled with nutritional elements such as fiber, protein, iron, and other essential vitamins. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period. They can also be used in multiple other dishes, further aiding the growth of the food and beverage industry.

Type Analysis

The chicken segment led the plant-based meat market in 2024 due to its high demand and consumption by gym rats, health-conscious individuals, and protein intake followers to ensure proper functioning of their bodies. Chicken is also enriched with high-quality protein, amino acids, choline, vitamin B12, zinc, iron, copper, and many other essentials. It is also helpful for managing heart health and is good for boosting immunity.

The fish segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period as it is rich in omega-3 and has multiple health benefits. Fish eaters are less prone to heart attacks, strokes, sudden death, and lower immunity, hence the segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period. It also helps to manage cholesterol levels, and it is also good for diabetics and for managing weight. Fish is also essential for Alzheimer’s, depression, stress, and managing anxiety.

End User Analysis

The HORECA segment led the plant-based meat market in 2024 due to the growing importance of restaurants, cafeterias, and hotels. A growing population with growing demands for different types of food options is one of the major factors for the growth of the plant-based meat market in the forecast period. Vegans and vegetarians today easily get food options in restaurants, cafes, and hotels. Hence, consumers today can get plant-based food options anywhere and anytime, allowing them to not skip on essential proteins and vitamins, further fueling the growth of the plant-based meat market.

The retail segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to its multiple benefits for consumers, such as an easy shopping experience, customization, and customer gratification. The segment also offers multiple offers, discounts, and beneficial schemes for customers, making their shopping experience more joyous, further fueling the growth of the market.

Storage Analysis

The frozen plant-based meat segment led the plant-based meat market in 2024 due to its convenience factor for consumers with busy lifestyles. The segment offers busy consumers an option to immediately cook plant-based refrigerated food without any other preparations required. The shelf life of such products is higher compared to traditional meat. Hence, the segment dominated the plant-based meat market in 2024. They are also enriched with health essentials such as vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. Hence, consumers can enjoy a variety of plant-based meat options in less time and with high nutrition.

The refrigerated plant-based meat segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to its helpful nutrients aiding in weight management. Hence, people following a weight-loss plan can opt for such options to save time and consume nutritional food products as well. Their manufacturing process involves sustainable methods, further helpful to lower greenhouse gas emissions and lower water and land contamination as well.

Leading Companies in the Plant-based Meat Market:

GoodDot : An Indian pioneer in plant-based meats, GoodDot offers shelf-stable alternatives like “vegicken” and “unmutton” to make vegan options more accessible and affordable.

: An Indian pioneer in plant-based meats, GoodDot offers shelf-stable alternatives like “vegicken” and “unmutton” to make vegan options more accessible and affordable. Imagine Meats : Co-founded by Bollywood actors, Imagine Meats focuses on familiar Indian-style plant-based dishes such as biryani and kebabs to ease the transition from meat.

: Co-founded by Bollywood actors, Imagine Meats focuses on familiar Indian-style plant-based dishes such as biryani and kebabs to ease the transition from meat. Wakao : Specializing in jackfruit-based products, Wakao creates sustainable and preservative-free meat alternatives suited for Indian and global palates.

: Specializing in jackfruit-based products, Wakao creates sustainable and preservative-free meat alternatives suited for Indian and global palates. Greenest : Greenest produces non-GMO, clean-label plant-based kebabs, patties, and keema, targeting health-conscious consumers and restaurant chains.

: Greenest produces non-GMO, clean-label plant-based kebabs, patties, and keema, targeting health-conscious consumers and restaurant chains. Evo Foods : Evo Foods offers a vegan liquid egg made from legumes, aiming to replace traditional eggs in both household and commercial kitchens.

: Evo Foods offers a vegan liquid egg made from legumes, aiming to replace traditional eggs in both household and commercial kitchens. Vezlay : Among the earliest Indian mock meat producers, Vezlay makes a variety of soy- and wheat-based products mimicking traditional meat dishes.

: Among the earliest Indian mock meat producers, Vezlay makes a variety of soy- and wheat-based products mimicking traditional meat dishes. Mister Veg : This Indian startup focuses on frozen, ready-to-eat mock meat and seafood options that are entirely free of dairy, eggs, and animal products.

: This Indian startup focuses on frozen, ready-to-eat mock meat and seafood options that are entirely free of dairy, eggs, and animal products. Beyond Meat : A global leader in the space, Beyond Meat is known for its plant-based burgers, sausages, and chicken that closely replicate animal meat.

: A global leader in the space, Beyond Meat is known for its plant-based burgers, sausages, and chicken that closely replicate animal meat. Impossible Foods : Using plant-derived heme for a meat-like taste, Impossible Foods develops high-tech alternatives to beef, pork, and more.

: Using plant-derived heme for a meat-like taste, Impossible Foods develops high-tech alternatives to beef, pork, and more. Eat JUST : Famous for its plant-based egg, JUST also ventures into cultivated and plant-based meat with a strong focus on food innovation.

: Famous for its plant-based egg, JUST also ventures into cultivated and plant-based meat with a strong focus on food innovation. Kellogg : Through its MorningStar Farms brand, Kellogg has been a long-time provider of vegetarian and vegan meat substitutes in mainstream grocery markets.

: Through its MorningStar Farms brand, Kellogg has been a long-time provider of vegetarian and vegan meat substitutes in mainstream grocery markets. Maple Leaf Foods : A major Canadian food company expanding into plant-based meat through its brands like LightLife and Field Roast, alongside traditional protein.

: A major Canadian food company expanding into plant-based meat through its brands like LightLife and Field Roast, alongside traditional protein. Pinnacle Foods: Known for brands like Gardein, Pinnacle Foods offers a range of frozen plant-based products aimed at mainstream consumers seeking meatless meals.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Source

Soy

Pea

Wheat

Others

By Product

Burgers

Sausages

Patties

Nuggets, Tenders, and Cutlets

Grounds

Others

By Type

Chicken

Pork

Beef

Fish

Others



By End User

Retail

HORECA (Hotel/Restaurant/Café)

By Storage

Refrigerated Plant-based Meat

Frozen Plant-based Meat

Shelf-stable Plant-based Meat



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

