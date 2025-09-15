fullthrottle.ai® Unveils Enhanced Platform to Simplify AdTech for Small and Mid-Sized Marketers

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FullThrottle Technologies, LLC, the company behind the industry’s most powerful first-party data platform, today announced the launch of a newly enhanced platform designed to deliver enterprise-grade campaign planning, omnichannel activation, and real-time outcome measurement in one seamless, self-serve experience for advertisers of all sizes.

Built specifically for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), fullthrottle.ai® eliminates the complexity and fragmentation that have long plagued digital advertising. The platform provides a unified solution to help marketers easily identify high-intent audiences, activate across channels, and tie performance directly to real business outcomes without the need for external tools or technical expertise.

Today’s AdTech landscape is fragmented, inefficient, and failing the marketers who need it most. According to a recent Forrester study, 65% of regional brands rely on eight or more disconnected tools, most never achieve a cohesive tech stack and only 27% express confidence in their marketing strategy (per a recent GfK/CMO Council study). The decline of third-party cookies has further driven signal loss, with match rates dropping to 35-45% according to a survey from Google/AdExchanger. The result: inconsistent strategies, wasted spend, and missed opportunities.

fullthrottle.ai® solves these challenges with a single, AI-powered platform that restores signal fidelity, automates campaign execution, and delivers measurable outcomes in real time.

“We’ve built the ‘easy button’ for advertisers outside the walled gardens,” said Amol Waishampayan, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at fullthrottle.ai®. “Mid-market brands deserve access to the same intelligence and capabilities as enterprise advertisers without a patchwork of tools or the need for a big agency team. This platform is built to move at the speed of retail, with a focus on transparency, efficiency, and results that matter.”

Key Capabilities:

First-Party Audience Creation : Cookieless, household-level identity graph using net-new first-party data at scale.



: Cookieless, household-level identity graph using net-new first-party data at scale. AI-Powered Campaign Planning : Smart audience curation, autonomous media deployment, and channel optimization via the built-in AI Media Agent.



: Smart audience curation, autonomous media deployment, and channel optimization via the built-in AI Media Agent. Full-Funnel Omnichannel Activation : Reach 120M+ U.S. households across CTV, display, video, audio, SmartMail, and more.



: Reach 120M+ U.S. households across CTV, display, video, audio, SmartMail, and more. Outcome-Based Measurement : Transaction-level ROI, SKU-level insights, and SafeMatch ® attribution in a single dashboard.



: Transaction-level ROI, SKU-level insights, and SafeMatch attribution in a single dashboard. Self-Serve Simplicity: No external tools required. Marketers can manage audiences, activation, and reporting through an intuitive UX.



With over 85% audience match rates, a closed-loop measurement system that connects exposure to actual revenue, and no reliance on cookies, fullthrottle.ai® empowers SMBs to compete — and win — on a playing field once reserved for the enterprise.

“Social platforms have shown how much value can be unlocked by effectively serving the SMB market,” Waishampayan added. “We’re bringing the same simplicity and performance to SMB’s outside of the walled gardens.”

About fullthrottle.ai®

fullthrottle.ai® is the AdTech Easy Button for the mid-market. The platform combines AI-powered identity resolution, omnichannel campaign automation, and outcome-based measurement into one seamless experience. With no reliance on cookies, 85%+ match rates, and an intuitive self-serve interface, fullthrottle.ai® empowers marketers to drive real business outcomes at scale and with ease.

To learn more or get started, visit www.fullthrottle.ai.

