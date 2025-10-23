Crescendo Launches the Total Outcome Guarantee: We’ll Outperform Any AI for CX or You Don’t Pay

SAN FRANCISCO and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUSTOMER CONTACT WEEK - Crescendo , the first AI-native contact center, and the first company to offer outcome-based pricing across the entire customer experience, whether powered by AI, humans or both, today announced the enhancement of its quality guarantee that assures the best AI delivered within 30 days.

The Crescendo Total Outcome Guarantee is a first-of-its-kind commitment that puts outcomes - not promises - at the center of AI for customer experience. While most AI vendors tout outcome-based pricing, it typically applies to a narrow set of AI interactions, accounting for a small percentage of overall CX budgets.

Crescendo delivers a unified, AI-native contact center that replaces multiple vendors with one managed solution. It extends outcome-based pricing and guarantees to every element of customer care, from AI Assistants to Superhuman agents, including setup and management charges. Often replacing over five different technologies and BPO vendors, Crescendo simplifies the transition to AI-powered CX for businesses of all sizes. The outcome-based plans are transparent and predictable, ensuring customers pay only when they see results.

“People are fed up with paying for shelfware and unused seat licenses. They want to pay for results without surprise bills,” said Kyle Poyar, founder of Growth Unhinged and a leading SaaS pricing expert who previously held senior roles at OpenView and Simon-Kucher. “Crescendo just made outcome-based pricing actually predictable with simple bundles, measurable guarantees and a clear promise that if they don’t deliver, they don’t get paid. It’s the first approach I’ve seen that balances accountability with the predictability businesses need.”

Crescendo’s Total Outcome Guarantee marks a fundamental shift in how AI is bought, deployed and trusted in CX today, focusing on results that matter most.

Best AI Quality : Guarantees higher customer satisfaction (CSAT) on AI-solved interactions. If Crescendo doesn’t outperform the incumbent, then there’s no charge.

: Guarantees higher customer satisfaction (CSAT) on AI-solved interactions. If Crescendo doesn’t outperform the incumbent, then there’s no charge. Fastest Launch : Go live in 30 days or less, or the entire implementation is free. Crescendo moves fast, so CX teams see value immediately, not after months of delays and integrations.

: Go live in 30 days or less, or the entire implementation is free. Crescendo moves fast, so CX teams see value immediately, not after months of delays and integrations. Highest Customer Satisfaction: Ensures customers only ever pay for positive outcomes, regardless of whether the solution was provided by Crescendo’s AI or Superhumans.



“Simply aligning pricing to an AI bot is not outcome-based, and in some cases it can lead to poor quality outcomes for customers,” said Matt Price, co-founder and CEO of Crescendo. “I like the efforts some vendors, such as Intercom, have made to extend guarantees to AI containment, but given that we manage the whole customer experience, we can take things a lot further and guarantee the best AI quality, the fastest launch and the highest customer satisfaction. That’s total alignment with customer success.”

How Crescendo’s Total Outcome Guarantee Goes Further

Intercom’s Fin Guarantee focuses on AI containment, one piece of the CX puzzle. Crescendo’s Total Outcome Guarantee covers the entire experience, combining AI, people and measurable business results.

Criteria Crescendo Total Outcome Guarantee Intercom Fin Guarantee Scope of coverage AI and Superhuman resolutions AI only coverage AI quality Don’t pay until we’re better than your current CX provider 90-day money-back period based on AI containment rate Speed / Time to value Go live in 30 days or less, or implementation is free Implementation not included in guarantee Customer satisfaction Never pay for any DSAT (dissatisfied outcome) No CSAT or satisfaction guarantee



The Total Outcome Guarantee builds on Crescendo’s track record of measurable outcomes for customers, including:

Rachio , the smart irrigation leader, now delivers up to 99% accuracy to more than a million customers, even during peak season.

, the smart irrigation leader, now delivers up to 99% accuracy to more than a million customers, even during peak season. IDEO U , an online learning platform, now achieves 85% instant resolutions, a 34% CSAT boost, and has cut average support interactions from five steps to two.

For more information, visit https://www.crescendo.ai/total-outcome-guarantee . For the latest Crescendo Pricing, visit https://www.crescendo.ai/pricing .

