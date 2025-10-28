Crescendo Unveils Multimodal AI: A First for Customer Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRESCENDO LIVE: SF -- Crescendo , the first AI-native contact center, today announced the launch of Multimodal AI , representing an industry-first capability that unifies voice, text and visual interaction - all within a single, intelligent conversation. Instead of switching channels, customers can now simultaneously type, speak, share images, and even connect to devices, in the same exchange, opening up a new dimension in customer experience.

This breakthrough opens entirely new possibilities for how customers engage with brands . A homeowner can chat, talk and share a photo from their front lawn to fix a sprinkler issue, all in one continuous conversation. An online shopper can upload a selfie to get an instant, AI-powered skin tone match while browsing for make-up on a cosmetics website. And a driver can describe a dashboard warning via chat and have AI connect to the vehicle system, talk them through the issue and provide real-time directions to the nearest service center, all within the same intelligent exchange.

“We see huge potential in Crescendo’s Multimodal AI to change how our customers interact with Veer,” said Nick McKay, CEO of Veer , designers of premium all-terrain gear. “If something happens on the trail, parents can instantly chat, talk, or share a photo of their Cruiser so we can help with no restarts. It’s the next step in making every experience feel as effortless as our products -- and a glimpse of how shopping and support are evolving together.”

As the first AI-native contact center, Crescendo was built by CX experts to deliver a new standard of customer experience, tying success to real outcomes. That foundation has evolved into a breakthrough that marks the arrival of a next generation of AI for CX – the transition from rigid, scripted systems, to fluid, multimodal intelligence.

The Crescendo Secret Sauce: AI Without Workflows

Most AI systems in customer service today rely on workflows: Rigid, pre-programmed scripts that dictate how conversations unfold. These workflow dependencies make it difficult to scale or adapt, forcing organizations to manually define logic for every possible scenario. Crescendo takes a fundamentally different approach. Its AI Assistants work without the need for workflows, learning directly from the same operational and policy content used by human associates. Instead of being programmed to follow steps, the AI understands company policies, product data and procedures directly from existing knowledge content. And by grounding every response in verified knowledge, Crescendo’s AI prevents hallucinations, achieving a remarkable 99.8 percent accuracy.

Where legacy vendors and bolt-on bots build islands of settings that connect fragmented and brittle workflows, Crescendo orchestrates intelligence holistically through its AI-first architecture, using advanced large language models (LLMs), role-specific prompting and direct data access through Model Context Protocol (MCP).

This workflow-free approach allows Crescendo to deploy sophisticated AI Assistants faster, maintain them with less manual effort, and ensure that both AI and human agents operate from the same, accurate information.

Expanding the Capabilities of the AI-Native Contact Center

Crescendo Multimodal AI builds on Crescendo’s Voice AI capabilities introduced in early 2024, and its broader AI Suite, a plug and play enterprise-ready system. Additional updated components to Crescendo’s AI Suite include:

Adaptive AI Voice Assistants: brand-controllable voice models using the latest speech-to-speech (S2S) systems such as Amazon Nova Sonic and OpenAI RealTime, as well as proven speech to text (STT) and text to speech (TTS) technologies.

brand-controllable voice models using the latest speech-to-speech (S2S) systems such as Amazon Nova Sonic and OpenAI RealTime, as well as proven speech to text (STT) and text to speech (TTS) technologies. Crescendo Insights: AI-driven analytics that move beyond monitoring to deliver proactive, actionable recommendations, not just for CX but across the business.

AI-driven analytics that move beyond monitoring to deliver proactive, actionable recommendations, not just for CX but across the business. Faster, consistent ticket management: CX teams can now use automated actions to update ticket properties using the full context of a case, including voice transcripts.

CX teams can now use automated actions to update ticket properties using the full context of a case, including voice transcripts. MCP integrations: streamlined data access to platforms like Shopify, enabling Assistants to reason from live product and policy data without redundant curation.

“The first wave of bolt-on bots for CX has delivered a level of automation that is now becoming table stakes,” said Matt Price, co-founder and CEO of Crescendo. “The next wave will be all about using AI for CX innovation. Multimodal AI is an example of this but it can only be unleashed with a next-generation AI architecture.”

For customers already using the Crescendo AI Suite, adding Multimodal AI to their existing solutions can take as little as two weeks by leveraging the same knowledge base and backend integrations. This commitment to performance is why Crescendo guarantees outcomes that others only talk about. Learn more about Crescendo’s Multimodal AI here .

About Crescendo

Crescendo is the first AI-native contact center, built to deliver peak CX performance in the AI era. While others sell seats, licenses, or hype, we tie our success to business outcomes. Our platform combines the world’s smartest, auto-tuning AI with multilingual “superhuman” experts, ensuring every interaction is fast, accurate, and empathetic. Unlike legacy service providers or bolt-on AI, Crescendo delivers peak performance in weeks, not months. From rapid deployment to predictable outcome-based pricing, we help enterprises scale effortlessly while preserving quality. In a world of overpromise and under-delivery, Crescendo guarantees outcomes that others only talk about. Learn more at crescendo.ai .