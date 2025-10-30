EfTEN United Property Fund distribution payment ex-date

EfTEN Capital AS, as the management company of the EfTEN United Property Fund (stock market ticker EFCUPFFT, ISIN code EE3500001609) will fix the list of investors for distribution on 31.10.2025 at the end of the working day of the registrar of the settlement system of the fund’s securities.

Proceeding from the above, the date of change of rights related to the securities (ex-date) is 30.10.2025. As of this date, the new owner of the fund units is not entitled to the distribution.

EfTEN United Property Fund will make a distribution to unitholder’s bank account via cash transfer in the amount of 16,900 euro cents per unit on 14.11.2025. The distribution is subject to taxation according to the law.





