Statkraft commissions Germany’s largest solar battery storage hybrid power plant under the EEG

(Zerbst, Germany / Oslo, Norway, 12 November 2025) – Statkraft, Europe's largest producer of renewable energy, today commissioned Germany's largest solar battery storage hybrid power plant under the Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG).



"With the Zerbst solar park, we have implemented a major energy transition project quickly and efficiently. With this success, Statkraft has proven itself to be a reliable partner for energy infrastructure projects and one of the most important companies in the energy transition in Germany," says Barbara Flesche, Executive Vice President for Europe at Statkraft.



The modern, EUR 45 million hybrid power plant was built on about 41 hectares of the former gravel pit. The 46.4-megawatt solar farm generates almost 50,000 MWh of green electricity per year – enough to supply around 14,000 households and save around 32,000 tons of CO₂ annually. The solar power generated receives a market premium from the EEG innovation tender.



The 88 battery cubes, each with 16 lithium-ion batteries and a total capacity of 16 MW, store up to 57 MWh of electricity. They can store the surplus electricity from the solar modules during the day and release it into the power grid in the evening or at night when no solar power is being generated. In this way, battery storage systems increase the profitability of the solar park and at the same time help to stabilise both the power grid and electricity prices.



Final tests are currently underway for the stable grid connection of the Zerbst solar battery storage hybrid power plant. The plant has been feeding energy into the grid since October 2025.



The renewable hybrid power plant in Zerbst is the first of its kind for Statkraft - developed in-house and connected to the grid by Statkraft as a project developer in Germany. Over the past few years, the company has continuously built up its project development business and currently has a pipeline of wind, solar and storage projects with a potential total capacity of 4,000 MW.



The actual construction from the groundbreaking ceremony to the opening was exactly on schedule at only twelve months – a success in times of frequent construction delays.



The power plant was inaugurated by Saxony-Anhalt's Minister-President, Dr. Reiner Haseloff. In his speech he emphasized: "The Zerbst solar park is a lighthouse project that shows how the energy transition in Saxony-Anhalt is succeeding. With this project, Saxony-Anhalt is proving that we can implement the energy transition pragmatically and efficiently. The innovative storage technology makes this hybrid power plant an important building block for grid stability and supplies reliable energy. We need such showcase projects nationwide."



The city of Zerbst/Anhalt benefits financially from the project. In addition to trade tax, Statkraft pays a voluntary municipal tax. Zerbst/Anhalt can freely dispose of the income of around EUR 100.000.

