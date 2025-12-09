One New Star Shines in the MICHELIN Guide Doha’s Second Edition

1 restaurant is promoted to One MICHELIN Star, while 2 others retain their Stars

4 new Bib Gourmand distinctions added, bringing the total to 8 Bib Gourmand restaurants in Doha

A total of 44 restaurants are listed in the MICHELIN Guide Doha 2026 selection

DOHA, Qatar, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doha’s culinary scene takes center stage as the MICHELIN Guide unveils its 2026 edition, the second since its debut last year at the St. Regis Doha. This year’s selection celebrates the city’s evolving gastronomic identity, introducing 12 new restaurants, nine of which make the selected category. Eight restaurants earn the Bib Gourmand distinction for exceptional value, while three establishments receive a One MICHELIN Star distinction.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of The MICHELIN Guide, said: “The MICHELIN Guide Doha 2026 selection reflects the remarkable evolution of this dynamic city’s culinary scene. Doha is not only a cultural hub but has firmly established itself as a destination for food lovers seeking exceptional experiences. The addition of new Bib Gourmand distinctions and the continued presence of One MICHELIN Star restaurants highlight Doha’s commitment to quality, creativity, and innovation. As the gastronomic landscape continues to flourish, Doha promises unforgettable dining moments and an even brighter future for its culinary identity.”

One MICHELIN Star

MICHELIN Stars are awarded to restaurants offering outstanding cooking, taking into account five universal criteria: the quality of the ingredients; the harmony of flavors; the mastery of techniques; the personality of the chef as expressed through their cuisine; and, just as importantly, consistency both across the entire menu and over time.

Alba This Italian restaurant, nestled within the iconic Katara Towers at the luxurious Raffles Doha, earns its promotion to One MICHELIN Star this year thanks to the culinary artistry showcased by chef Cristhian Serraino. Dishes like Barolo-braised veal cheek and shrimp ragù spaghetti as well as premium ingredients used, such as Balfegó tuna flown in from Europe, truly created an unforgettable experience.





Maintaining a MICHELIN Star is among the highest honors in the culinary world, and in the 2026 edition, two restaurants have once again proven their excellence. Jamavar and IDAM by Alain Ducasse proudly retain their distinctions, reaffirming their mastery and commitment to exceptional dining.

Four new Bib Gourmands

The Bib Gourmand award highlights restaurants within the selection which offer good quality food at a great price.

Fenyal This cozy Gewan Island café is a local favorite, serving vibrant, pocket-friendly Middle Eastern flavors from falafel and lamb kofta to aromatic Arabic coffee.

Mila Located on Rosewood Doha’s first floor, this warm spot offers Mediterranean and Levantine sharing plates by Chef Marc at great value.

Berenjak Al Maha Persian elegance meets island charm with hearty stews, fresh breads, and kebabs cooked over coals all well-priced.

Baron Beirut favorite’s sister restaurant serves a Mediterranean fusion menu, with generous sharing dishes like crab capellini, offers excellent value for business lunch.

Isaan, Argan, Jiwan and Hoppers retain their distinctions this year.

Nine new restaurants added to Guide’s selection

Em Sherif This popular Lebanese spot on Al Maha Island offers elegant interiors and a terrace with stunning city views.

Carbone Doha On Al Maha Island, this lively branch of a New York icon serves classics like spicy rigatoni, steaks, and lamb chops.

Koo Madame Dark and stylish, this Rosewood Doha venue serves dim sum, hand-pulled noodles, and the signature Beijing Duck carved tableside.

Shanghai Me Doha This intimate city restaurant blends Chinese and Japanese flavors in a plush 1930s-inspired setting. Highlights include silver cod with yuzu miso, short rib gyoza, and zodiac-themed cocktails.

Hunters Room & Grill Look for the stag statue at Westin Doha to find premium Australian steaks and bold flavors. Their sea bass aguachile is a must-try.

Salt Road This Andaz Doha spot celebrates South African cuisine with cured brisket, Josper-roasted mushrooms, and standout steaks.

Loris A plush setting on The Pearl offers authentic Lebanese dishes made for sharing, from silky hummus to cherry kebabs.

Mr & Mrs Hawker Relive Singapore’s hawker culture with vibrant dishes like chili crab and mango sago pudding.

yūn This opulent Chinese restaurant pairs panoramic views with Cantonese classics. Start with dim sum and finish with the signature roast duck served two ways.

MICHELIN Guide Special Awards

Through its Special Awards, The MICHELIN Guide shines a spotlight on the wide-ranging contributions found across hospitality, honoring the industry’s most gifted and motivated individuals.

The MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award goes to Alba’s Chef Cristhian Serraino, a talented young chef whose experience in top European kitchens shines through his work. His dishes are creative, beautifully balanced, and full of flavor.

The MICHELIN Guide Opening of the Year Award goes to Koo Madame, an elegant restaurant that evokes the charm of 1920s Shanghai, offering a truly distinctive dining experience. Guests are pampered by attentive, genuine staff who make every visit feel special.

Shanghai Me Doha receives the MICHELIN Guide Service Award as inspectors noticed the team is polished, friendly, and highly attentive – delivering service that feels truly exceptional. They engage warmly with guests, often recommending favorite dishes, which adds a personal and welcoming touch.

yūn is recognized for the MICHELIN Guide Exceptional Cocktail/Mocktail Award. Perched on the 44th floor of Waldorf Astoria Doha, this refined Cantonese restaurant pairs stunning views with creativity. Its signature tea-based mocktails are artfully crafted, complex in flavor, and beautifully presented.

