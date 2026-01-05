iQor CXBPO™ Acquires OP360 to Expand Global CX Capabilities

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQor CXBPO™ (“iQor”), a global leader in customer experience business process outsourcing (“BPO”), today announced its acquisition of OP360, a high-performing BPO provider known for its people-first culture, operational excellence, and exceptional service delivery. This strategic combination strengthens iQor’s delivery of seamless, tech-enabled CX and back-office solutions while expanding global scale across key markets.

Founded with a commitment to employee engagement and high-quality service, OP360 provides a wide range of customer support, back-office, sales, and technical services to global clients across diverse industries. With strong operational depth and trusted client partnerships, OP360 brings a highly engaged workforce across the Philippines, Colombia, India, and the United States — further expanding iQor’s global delivery capabilities in these areas.

“iQor and OP360 share a strong alignment in culture, values, and commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences,” said iQor President and CEO Chris Crowley. “By acquiring OP360, we are expanding our global footprint, strengthening our talent base, and deepening the end-to-end value we provide clients. This combination enhances our ability to scale, innovate, and deliver business continuity at the highest level of performance.”

Clients will benefit from a unified CX solution that offers:

Expanded global delivery presence across the Philippines, India, Colombia, Trinidad, Egypt, and the United States

Enhanced customer care, sales, technical support, digital, and back-office capabilities

Access to iQor’s Insights iQ™ analytics and infinityAiQ™ platform to optimize CX outcomes

Greater scalability and flexibility across industries, including strengthened support in healthcare, financial services, and digital commerce

“OP360 has been guided by a people-first philosophy and a commitment to delivering exceptional results for our clients,” commented OP360 CEO and Founder Tim Boylan. “Through our integration into iQor, we build on our foundation with expanded resources, deeper technology capabilities, and a global delivery network that strengthens our ability to serve clients at scale.”

This acquisition reinforces iQor’s position as a fast-growing, digitally enabled CX partner with more than 47,000 employees across 11 countries — combining human expertise with AI-driven insights to support millions of customer interactions each day. The integrated capabilities of iQor and OP360 will accelerate innovation, expand industry expertise, and unlock new opportunities for clients, employees, and partners.

OP360 will become part of iQor, led by Chris Crowley as President and CEO. Leadership teams across both organizations will work closely to ensure a thoughtful integration that prioritizes stability, performance, and people.

Yellowstone Capital Advisors served as the exclusive financial advisor to OP360 in connection with the transaction.

About iQor CXBPO™

iQor CXBPO™ is a trusted partner in intelligent customer experience solutions for global brands and a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital. With 47,000+ employees across 11 countries, iQor combines three decades of expertise with AI-driven innovation to optimize performance across the entire customer lifecycle. Through its three delivery pillars—CXBPO, Growth as a Service, and infinityAiQ—iQor delivers scalable solutions that drive acquisition, engagement, and retention. Powered by data intelligence and a people-first culture, iQor transforms customer interactions into measurable growth. Recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a leader in CX excellence, iQor empowers brands to grow smarter. Learn more at iQor.com.

About OP360

OP360 is a leading provider of operational solutions, specializing in delivering tech-driven strategies and solutions that enhance business performance, which include customer support, back-office support, and content moderation. Learn more at OP360.com.