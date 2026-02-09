CORRECTION - Procedureflow

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued earlier today by Procedureflow, please note that Paul O'Donnell's title should have said "Chairman" in the headline and throughout, instead of "Executive Chairman" as previously stated; his career history in the second paragraph has also been updated. The corrected release follows:

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Procedureflow, the intelligent knowledge management platform, is pleased to formally highlight the leadership of Paul O’Donnell, who was appointed Chairman earlier this year, bringing more than three decades of global technology leadership to the company’s executive team.

Paul is a seasoned technology executive with over 30 years of experience scaling companies across the UK, Europe, and Canada. After co-founding a fintech software company and holding senior roles at Lotus Development, Fujitsu UK, and Peak Technologies, he relocated to Canada in 2008 and continued his career with leading firms including OpenText, Intelex, and Purefacts Financial Solutions Inc. He is widely recognized for driving business transformation, leading growth initiatives, and contributing to successful company exits.

As Chairman, Paul works closely with Procedureflow’s CEO Daniella Degrace and executive team, providing strategic oversight as the company continues expanding its impact in knowledge enablement, process clarity, and operational performance for modern service organizations.

“Paul’s depth of global technology leadership and experience scaling high-growth companies strengthens our foundation as we continue to grow. His perspective helps ensure we expand with clarity, discipline, and long-term vision.”

— Daniella Degrace, CEO, Procedureflow

Procedureflow continues to build strong momentum as organizations prioritize structured, governed knowledge to support AI initiatives, frontline performance, and consistent customer experiences. With Paul’s leadership and guidance, the company is accelerating growth, strengthening partnerships, and expanding its market presence.

Paul’s leadership reflects Procedureflow’s commitment to experienced governance, innovation, and building scalable technology solutions for the future of work.



About Procedureflow

Procedureflow simplifies knowledge management by turning complex processes into visual guides that are easy to navigate, while ensuring they remain accurate, collaborative, and compliant. Our visual and strategic approach to managing standard operating procedures helps organizations deliver trusted knowledge that scales and drives operational efficiencies. Clearly guided processes combined with task automation help employees quickly grasp critical details and execute requests with confidence. Create a unified knowledge source that anyone can navigate and count on to deliver exceptional service. Discover more at www.procedureflow.com.



