Service Sells Better Than Sales: Crescendo Introduces the First AI Assistant for CX Built to Influence

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHOPTALK 2026 -- Crescendo , the only AI-Native customer experience solution built to run CX as one unified system, today announced Crescendo Influence, a new capability for Multimodal AI Assistant that turns every customer conversation into an opportunity to grow revenue or reduce churn. Influence combines personalization and memory – understanding who the customer is, what they’ve bought, and what they’re likely to need – with business context, so AI can seamlessly drive service and sales outcomes in a single conversation.

Unlike other AI for CX assistants that box conversations into predefined categories and handle each in isolation, Crescendo AI follows the conversation, not a script. The result is an AI that acts like a combination of your best service rep and salesperson in one, always operating within the brand’s guardrails. Because the best sales experience is one that feels like great service. Crescendo’s AI Assistant already converts at 2-4 times industry average, with chat-to-order conversion rates as high as 58%.

What This Looks Like in Practice

Preventing a costly mistake and growing a basket. A customer re-ordering a canopy for a stroller is about to purchase an incompatible model. Crescendo AI detects the mismatch, explains the issue to the customer, and moves the conversation forward by suggesting the right model. Crescendo AI can use reasoning to encourage more stroller add-ons while staying within brand guidelines. The cart grows, and a return is avoided entirely.

Turning support questions into a gifting moment. A customer contacts an e-commerce vendor, anxious about whether their order will arrive in time for a holiday. Instead of simply answering the question, Crescendo AI recognizes the gifting context and transitions seamlessly into a personalized product suggestion. In early deployments, 30% influenced product selection, transforming customer service interactions into revenue.

Replacing a static quiz with a wellness concierge. For a wellness brand, Crescendo replaced a static question-and-answer product quiz with an AI concierge that understands a customer’s existing routines and recommends the most appropriate next purchase while encouraging them to reach the free-shipping threshold. When handling subscription cancellation requests, Crescendo AI offers a pause or a product swap tailored to the customer's reasons for leaving. Crescendo AI doesn’t constrain any conversation to a single intent, but rather it seeks to deliver the best possible business outcome – discovery and retention in one conversation.

“What excites us about Crescendo is an AI that understands a customer's wellness routine well enough to guide them toward what they need next. That's the kind of relationship we've always wanted to offer our customers,” said Hollie King, CEO of Sweet Bee Organics.

How It Works

Crescendo Influence is the autonomous reasoning layer that turns context into action. It weighs the customer’s intent against business goals to guide the next best step in the natural flow of the conversation – with no workflow, no script, no separate sales journey. Crescendo integrates with existing order management infrastructure to provide concrete attribution as a basis for optimization of Influence performance, while also staying within customer satisfaction and AI guardrails.



Personalization and memory gives the AI real-time context without burdening the customer with qualifying questions. By pulling relevant customer history directly from systems like Shopify, Salesforce, Zendesk, and other CRMs, Crescendo recognizes returning customers across chat, voice, and messaging, so they never have to repeat themselves.



“Brands have the data, but the challenge has always been applying it in the moment to influence what a customer does next,” said Tod Famous, Chief Product Officer of Crescendo. “Crescendo Influence bridges that gap, combining our integration-focused deployment methodology with Agentic AI reasoning to make every conversation an opportunity to drive the right outcome.”



Crescendo Influence with personalization and memory is now available to all Crescendo AI customers across chat, voice, email, and messaging, with no additional fees. To learn more, visit https://www.crescendo.ai/blog/ai-influence-march-2026.

About Crescendo

Crescendo is the only AI-Native Customer Experience solution built to run CX as one unified system. By combining autonomous AI with embedded CX expertise, performance continues to improve after launch. Founded in San Francisco in 2023, Crescendo powers 500+ AI deployments worldwide across retail, financial services, healthcare, technology, and consumer services. For more information, visit crescendo.ai.