Crescendo Wins Gold in CMSWire’s 2026 IMPACT Awards for Excellence in CCaaS and Customer Service

SAN FRANCISCO, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescendo , the only AI-Native customer experience solution built to run CX as one unified system, today announced that it has won the Gold award for Excellence in CCaaS and Customer Service in CMSWire’s 2026 IMPACT Awards . Presented by CMSWire, a leading publication covering digital customer experience, the award honors vendors for the strength of their products, platforms, and the impact they deliver for customers. Crescendo joins past honorees, including NiCE, Twilio, and CSG.

Multimodal AI Redefines Customer Engagement

Crescendo’s Multimodal AI was recognized for introducing a new model for AI-powered customer engagement, enabling customers to speak, type, and share images or documents without losing context or switching channels. Unlike legacy systems that layer AI onto rigid workflows, Multimodal AI lets voice, text, and visual inputs coexist naturally within a single conversation, reducing friction and enabling fast, accurate resolutions.

"The CMSWire IMPACT Award recognizes vendors who don't just innovate but deliver, and Crescendo clearly does both,” said Tim Harnett, Awards Director at CMSWire. “Its AI-native architecture, multimodal interaction capabilities, and demonstrated customer outcomes make it one of the most compelling examples of a modern customer experience platform that's built to continuously evolve and improve workflows over time."

From Architecture to Impact

This recognition reflects the measurable outcomes delivered by Crescendo’s AI-Native architecture. Over the past year, the company has helped global brands improve service speed, scale support without additional headcount, and deliver more consistent customer experiences during peak demand.

With Crescendo, response times have dropped from hours to seconds, CSAT scores are rising, and the volume of inquiries handled has increased significantly. For organizations balancing efficiency, accuracy, and brand experience, these results demonstrate that customer service can scale without sacrificing quality or authenticity.

“Customer experience doesn't get transformed by bolting AI onto broken systems – it needs to be built from the bottom up. That's what we did with Crescendo, and this award reflects the results. AI-native platforms aren't the future of customer experience; they're the present, and the industry is now catching up. Every enterprise that hasn't made the shift is already behind," said Matt Price, CEO and co-founder of Crescendo.

Leading the AI-Native Shift

As enterprises move away from retrofitted AI solutions, demand for truly AI-native platforms is accelerating, and Crescendo is well-positioned to meet it. The CMSWire Gold IMPACT Award is a marker of where enterprise customer experience is heading.

About Crescendo

Crescendo is the only AI-Native customer experience solution built to run CX as one unified system. By combining autonomous AI with embedded CX expertise, performance continues to improve after launch. Founded in San Francisco in 2023, Crescendo powers 500+ AI deployments worldwide across retail, financial services, healthcare, technology, and consumer services. For more information, visit crescendo.ai.

About The CMSWire IMPACT Awards

The CMSWire IMPACT Awards celebrate exceptional work in the fields of customer experience, digital experience and customer service. Winners were chosen from qualified nominees who were required to be customer experience leaders, departments/teams or vendors that deployed superior customer experience initiatives or programs over the past year. Judging was completed by a panel of practitioners and industry specialists, led by CMSWire Editor-in-Chief Dom Nicastro, with the winner and honorable mentions selected based on information provided through the nomination process. Learn more at https://www.simplermedia.com/impact-awards/cmswire/.

About CMSWire

For over two decades CMSWire, produced by Simpler Media Group, has been the world’s leading community of customer experience professionals. Today the CMSWire community consists of over 5 million influential customer experience, customer service and digital experience leaders, the majority of whom are based in North America and employed by medium to large organizations. To learn more, visit CMSWire.com .

Media Contacts:

Sylvie Tongco, sylvie.tongco@crescendo.ai