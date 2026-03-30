AskNicely Launches Ask NiceAI®, a Breakthrough Tool to Turn Customer Feedback Into Revenue Growth

PORTLAND, Ore., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AskNicely today announced the launch of Ask NiceAI, a conversational AI interface built directly into its customer experience (CX) platform, designed to help multi-location service businesses move from feedback to action in seconds not days.

For operators running dozens or hundreds of locations, customer insight is rarely the problem, acting on it is. Feedback is buried in dashboards, exported to spreadsheets, or split across survey tools, review sites, and frontline reports. By the time leadership identifies root causes behind declining Net Promoter Scores (NPS), poor reviews or slipping CSAT, the moment to intervene has often passed.

The global customer experience management market is projected to exceed $30 billion by 2028, fueled in part by AI adoption and increasing pressure on brands to protect online reputation and retention. Yet, many multi-location operators still rely on manual report building, excel files, or analyst teams to interpret feedback.

Ask NiceAI changes that dynamic. Instead of building reports or filtering dashboards, managers can ask plain-language questions such as “Why did NPS drop in Denver this month?” or “What are detractors complaining about most right now?” and receive cited answers, supporting visuals and a practical action plan immediately.

The product builds on AskNicely’s existing generative AI capabilities, which already power dynamic surveys, thematic insights, review responses, and response moderation.

With Ask NiceAI, expands beyond capabilities into a conversational interface that allows head office and frontline leaders to query their own CX data directly.

“Most companies don’t have a feedback problem, they have a response problem,” said Tony Ward, CEO of AskNicely. “We built Ask NiceAI so that insight doesn’t sit in dashboards waiting to be interpreted. Managers can ask a question in the middle of a meeting and leave with a clear, data-backed plan. That fundamentally changes the speed of decision-making.”

About AskNicely

AskNicely is an AI-powered customer experience platform built for multi-location service businesses. We help businesses capture real-time customer sentiment and proactively turn that into actions that grow reputation and attract and retain customers. AskNicely is easy to use and trusted by more than 1,000 services brands globally, across a wide range of industries. Customers of AskNicely grow their business by improving brand reputation, receiving more positive reviews, reducing churn and gaining more referrals.

About Ask NiceAI®

AskNicely plans to expand NiceAI capabilities further in 2026, including specialized agents for reviews, reputation management and thematic analysis. Ask NiceAI is available as an add-on across AskNicely plans.

Contact

Karen Davis

Communications

karen.davis@asknice.ly

+61409 933103

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8f46dcb-43bf-49dd-a96a-ac5b78c3500c.

A video accompanying this announce is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af1a1725-a723-448c-8f14-4e3fea28e80f.