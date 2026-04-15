First licence application for repowering of wind power in Norway

(Oslo, 15 April 2026) Statkraft plans to invest up to NOK 67 billion in hydropower and wind power in Norway in the coming years. First in line for repowering of our existing wind farms is Hitra, where Statkraft is now applying for a licence for an updated version of the wind farm originally commissioned in 2004. In parallel with the licence application, a zoning plan proposal has been submitted to the municipality of Hitra.



To succeed in the energy transition, society needs more renewable power. Statkraft currently produces around one-third of Norway’s electricity, and in line with the company’s strategy we are working to further develop our generation portfolio for the future.



“We are investing heavily in our hydropower plants to ensure they continue to produce when needed, and we are upgrading them to get the most out of the regulated water resources. However, if Norway is to increase electricity generation quickly, wind power is the only technology that can deliver meaningful volumes at an acceptable cost,” says Pål Eitrheim, Executive Vice President for the Nordics at Statkraft.



After more than 20 years of operation, the Hitra wind farm has demonstrated that wind conditions are favourable. The plant generates electricity for more than 80 % of the hours in a year, with the highest output during the cold months. Repowering the wind farm is a sustainable solution that supports the energy transition.



“The licence application shows that power generation will almost double and meet the electricity needs of nearly 16,000 Norwegian households. The new wind farm will utilise the wind more efficiently, with minimal additional impacts on nature,” Eitrheim continues.



Since commissioning in 2004, Hitra 1’s 24 wind turbines have generated close to 2.7 terawatt-hours of electricity, with annual production on par with the municipality’s total power demand. The renewed Hitra 1, which will be surrounded by Hitra 2, will produce twice as much as today’s wind farm with around half the number of turbines. The planned 12–15 turbines will generate approximately 250 gigawatt-hours per year and have a maximum tip height of 220 metres. The turbines at today’s Hitra 1 are 110 metres tall, while the turbines at Hitra 2 (commissioned in 2019) are 150 metres. Existing infrastructure will largely be reused.



“It is important that projects like these are rooted in the local community. We are pleased that the municipality of Hitra welcomes a third wind power development. The renewed Hitra 1 is planned to be built within the planning area of the existing wind farm, which is already zoned for wind power. Repowering of wind farm will maintain jobs and continue building expertise and value creation for the municipality of Hitra and the local community,” says Pål Eitrheim.



This is the company’s first zoning plan proposal and licence application for repowering an existing wind farm in Norway. The project will be processed in parallel by the municipality of Hitra (planning authority) and NVE (licensing authority). First, the municipality of Hitra will decide whether to submit the zoning plan proposal for public consultation. If the municipality’s decision is positive, public consultation for the licence application and zoning plan proposal is expected around this summer. At full production, the wind farm will provide around NOK 15 million in direct annual revenues to the municipality of Hitra.



For further information, please contact:

Geir Fuglseth, press contact, Statkraft AS

Tel.: +47 913 70 572

E-mail: geir.fuglseth@statkraft.com

About Statkraft

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, and gas-fired power. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has around 6,500 employees in 20 countries.