Buff City Soap Brings First Fragrance Uniquely Crafted for Laundry Care, Expanded Spring Scent Lineup to Market

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Key facts of this press release:

On April 15 (National Laundry Day), Buff City Soap introduced its new, first-ever laundry-forward fragrance – Fruits with Benefits – for the full laundry lifecycle

Buff City Soap offers a Buy One, Get One 50 percent off promotion from April 15 (National Laundry Day) through April 19 across its full laundry assortment

On April 15, Buff City Soap introduced its new Alter Ego scent featuring rich, silky notes of saffron, jasmine, sheer musk, precious amber and cedarwood – the perfect Mother’s Day gift



DALLAS, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buff City Soap ®, a plant-based home and personal care brand, adds two new fragrances to its product line, including its very first one crafted primarily for laundry routines for all fabric needs including clothes, bedding, towels and more.

Buff City Soap’s new Fruits with Benefits fragrance is the company’s first laundry-forward scent designed with the entire laundry lifecycle in mind. Its formulation builds on the cleaning power of Buff City Soap’s laundry soap, embedding itself into fabric fibers for an uplifting, everyday freshness that lasts on clothes, bedding and towels.

The Fruits with Benefits fragrance features big juicy fruits wrapped in delicate florals with notes of strawberry, mandarin, peony, violet and amber, leaving wearers smelling fresh, youthful and vibrant.

Buff City Soap celebrates National Laundry Day (April 15) in a big way with a Buy One, Get One 50 percent off promotion now through April 19 across its full laundry assortment, online and in-store at all Makeries.

Primarily designed for laundry care – across various laundry soaps, scent boosters and dryer balls – Buff City Soap’s Fruits with Benefits fragrance also extends across a wide range of home, cleaning and body care products spanning room spray, foaming hand soap, body wash and lotion, bar soap, multi-surface cleaner and more.

“Introducing Fruits with Benefits as Buff City Soap’s first scent mainly made for laundry is a category game-changer – scents designed for fabric care need to bloom in the wash, withstand the heat of the dryer and fuse to fibers for days of enduring freshness without becoming overwhelming,” said Rebecca Latacz, Chief Marketing Officer at Buff City Soap. “There’s no better time than now for those looking to level up their laundry routine, especially with our special BOGO 50 percent off in honor of National Laundry Day.”

Complementing Fruits with Benefits is Buff City Soap’s second new scent Alter Ego – the side of everyone that’s smoother, warmer and glowier, featuring rich, silky notes of saffron, jasmine, sheer musk, precious amber and cedarwood.

Alter Ego is a scent that is perfect for Mother’s Day available to gift across a wide range of home, cleaning and body care products including shower oil, hand and bar soap, multi-surface cleaner, candle and more.

All Buff City Soap products are plant-based, made with simple ingredients, free from harsh chemicals and are available across its more than 200 local Makeries nationwide and its website.

Explore Fruits with Benefits, Alter Ego and all plant-based fragrances at BuffCitySoap.com . Visit your nearest Buff City Soap location to experience all available scents or take the online scent quiz .

Buff City Soap Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What did Buff City Soap drop in the Spring?

Fruits with Benefits scent available in laundry soap, scent booster, dryer balls, room spray, foaming hand soap, multi-surface cleaner, bar soap, body wash, body lotion and candle.

Alter Ego scent available in body wash, body lotion, bar soap, foaming hand soap, shower oil, candle, liquid laundry soap, multi-surface cleaner and car air freshener

Room spray with a non-aerosol fine mist pump.



How do you make clothes smell fresh for longer?

Laundry-forward fragrances activate during washing, endure high dryer heat and bind to fabric fibers for a longer-lasting scent.

They are formulated for performance across the entire laundry process.

Buff City Soap’s Fruits with Benefits fragrance is a laundry-forward scent crafted for the entire laundry lifecycle.

The Fruits with Benefits scent builds on the cleaning power of Buff City Soap’s laundry soap.

What makes Buff City Soap products different?

All Buff City Soap products are plant-based, made with simple ingredients, free from harsh chemicals and are available across its more than 200 local Makeries nationwide.



Where are Buff City Soap stores?

Buff City Soap stores are called Makeries, with more than 200 nationwide.

Buff City Soap has stores in more than 20 states across the U.S., with a strong presence in the South, Midwest and expanding into additional regions.

About Buff City Soap®

Founded in Memphis, Tennessee and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Buff City Soap® is on a mission to make life smell wonderful with plant-based soaps, bath, body, laundry and many other products for every room in your home. The brand specializes in high-quality products handmade daily in stores by dedicated Soap Makers, crafted with nourishing, plant-based ingredients and free from harsh chemicals. Buff City Soap® is known for its national top selling scent, Narcissist, and its unique custom scent making experience, Buff By You™. The brand currently operates in over 200 locations nationwide, bringing simple ingredients and an engaging retail experience to communities through its network of franchise operators. Follow Buff City Soap on Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok for updates and inspiration. Plant-based and handmade daily so you can smell wonderful.