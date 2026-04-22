Changes in composition of the Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee

The Supervisory Board of Coop Pank AS recalled former Supervisory Board member Jaan Marjundi and Raul Parusk from the Remuneration Committee. The Supervisory Board elected Kadri Aguraiuja and Mari-Liis Rüütsalu to be a new members to the Remuneration Committee. The current Remuneration Committee members, Irja Rae and Rainer Rohtla, will continue in the Remuneration Committee.

Changes also took place in the Nomination Committee. Silver Kuus was recalled from the Nomination Committee. The Supervisory Board elected Mari-Liis Rüütsalu to be a new member to the Nomination Committee. The current Nomination Committee members, Rainer Rohtla and Viljar Arakas will continue in the Nomination Committee.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 231 000. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.

Additional information:

Paavo Truu

CFO

Phone: +372 516 0231

E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee