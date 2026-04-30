Admiral Markets AS audited annual report 2025

 | Source: Admiral Markets AS Admiral Markets AS

Admiral Markets AS audited annual report 2025

In 2025, lower client trading activity in the Group’s core European markets, together with the ongoing impact of a temporary pause in EU client onboarding, materially reduced net trading income.

  • Net trading income was EUR -1.0 million (2024: EUR 13.5 million).
  • Net loss was EUR -17.2 million (2024: net profit EUR 0.4 million).
  • The number of active clients stood at 29,455. Rebuilding and expanding the client base is our key focus.

In 2024, Admirals Europe Ltd. voluntarily paused onboarding of new EU clients while implementing enhancements following CySEC supervisory engagement. This pause reduced new client inflows and continued to affect the client base into 2025. 

Admirals resumed EU client onboarding in March 2025. Client acquisition efforts increased in the second quarter of 2025, with a focus on responsible growth, client experience, and compliance.

Looking ahead, the Group’s priorities are to rebuild the active client base, improve client activation and retention, and maintain disciplined cost management and a strong compliance framework. The Group believes these actions support a return to more stable performance and long-term value creation for stakeholders.

Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of euros)31.12.202531.12.2024
Assets  
Due from credit institutions17,57619,381
Due from investment companies9,30413,362
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss8091,602
Loans and receivables24,08629,231
Inventories235665
Other assets824650
Investment into subsidiaries4,1804,180
Tangible fixed assets9881,041
Right-of-use asset1,2761,757
Intangible fixed assets1,7102,821
Total assets60,98874,690
   
Liabilities  
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss596333
Liabilities and prepayments4,497744
Subordinated debt securities1,3471,347
Lease liabilities1,5072,025
Total liabilities7,9474,449
   
Equity  
Share capital2,5862,586
Statutory reserve capital259259
Retained earnings50,19667,396
Total equity53,04170,241
Total liabilities and equity60,98874,690

 Statement of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of euros)20252024
Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers18,48837,435
Brokerage and commission fee revenue8041,062
Brokerage and commission fee expense-20,523-25,451
Other trading activity related income292418
Other trading activityrelated expense-680
Net income from trading-1,00713,464
Other income similar to interest0 
Interest income calculated using the effective interest method1,0391,451
Interest expense-144-155
Other income560433
Other expense-1,4690
Net gains on exchange rate changes-642198
Net loss from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-178-1,358
Personnel expenses-3,829-4,019
Operating expenses-9,344-7,642
Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets  -1,705-1,532
Depreciation of right-of-use assets-481-485
(Loss) / Profit before income tax-17,200355
Income tax00
Net (loss) / profit for the reporting period-17,200355
Comprehensive income for the reporting period-17,200355
Basic and diluted earnings per share-42,570,88

Additional information: 

Alexander Tsikhilov
Chairman of the Management Board of Admirals Group AS
alexander.tsikhilov@admirals.com 
+372 6309 300
https://www.admirals.group/

Attachment


Attachments

FINAL AMAS (ENG) annual 2025
GlobeNewswire

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