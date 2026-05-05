Statkraft and SUNCATCHER agree on the marketing of three solar and battery storage facilities in Germany

Düsseldorf, Germany, 29. April 2026 – Statkraft, one of Europe’s leading providers of renewable energy solutions, and SUNCATCHER, an international renewable energy project developer and operator, have signed an agreement covering the marketing of three combined solar and battery storage systems in Germany.



Concluded at the end of February, the agreement underlines Statkraft’s leading role in the fast‑growing hybrid segment in Germany. It illustrates how solar PV generation and battery storage can be combined in an economically efficient way, also supporting the grid‑friendly expansion of renewable energy.

The projects “Klötze II”, “Salzwedel” and “Seehausen”, developed by SUNCATCHER, will be transferred to Statkraft for marketing and optimisation once they are commissioned in the second half of 2026. Together, the projects have an installed PV capacity of 34.5 MWp and a battery storage output of 12 MW with a storage capacity of 24 MWh. The batteries will be charged exclusively by the connected solar plants. The agreement runs until 2031, with both parties aiming to establish a long‑term partnership.

Statkraft will be responsible for marketing both the solar plants and the associated battery storage systems as jointly operated hybrid systems. Electricity generated by the solar plants will be sold under direct marketing arrangements. A profit‑sharing model has been agreed for the battery storage assets.

During operation, Statkraft will manage the integrated control of generation, storage and marketing. This involves coordinating the charging and discharging of the batteries with solar generation as well as relevant market and grid signals. Such integrated operations require specific expertise in both renewable energy marketing as well as battery storage optimization and form the basis of the joint operating concept. This approach makes it possible to unlock additional revenue potential while at the same time creating transparent and comprehensible revenue structures that support the economic stability and bankability of the projects.

Sascha Schröder, Vice President Central European Origination at Statkraft, emphasises: “Our cooperation with SUNCATCHER is another example of how we bring renewable energy to the market in an innovative and reliable way. Hybrid facilities is a key building block for integrating renewable energy into the market in an economically viable and system‑supportive way, even under changing market conditions. In doing so, we are strengthening our role as a strategic partner for the next generation of renewable assets in Germany.”

“Hybrid projects only unlock their full value when marketing, control and flexibility are closely aligned. This is exactly where we come in: we actively control hybrid assets in line with price signals and use flexibility to realise additional revenue potential from short‑term market opportunities,” adds Klaas Bauermann, responsible for New Business at Statkraft in Germany.

“To fully exploit the potential of these new types of assets, we were looking for a partner with a deep understanding of short‑term markets and the ability to commercialise current market opportunities effectively,” confirms Maximilian Lanig, Chief Investment Officer of SUNCATCHER Group. “With the profit‑sharing model agreed with Statkraft, we combine efficient asset optimisation with a transparent revenue model that can significantly enhance the earnings quality of our projects.”

Following its first in-house project in Zerbst (Saxony‑Anhalt) under the innovation tender, Statkraft is expanding its activities in hybrid assets through its cooperation with SUNCATCHER. The partnership represents another building block in the company’s corporate strategy, further expanding its portfolio of generation assets and innovative marketing solutions while strengthening its role as an active driver of the energy transition.

About SUNCATCHER

SUNCATCHER is an international renewable energy project developer and independent power producer (IPP). In this role, SUNCATCHER develops, builds and operates utility‑scale renewable generation assets, in particular photovoltaic plants and battery energy storage systems (BESS), in Germany and Poland. The SUNCATCHER Group also includes SUNCATCHER Engineering GmbH, its own BESS EPC contractor, which delivers both the Group’s BESS projects and battery storage projects for third parties.

About Statkraft

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, and gas-fired power. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has around 6,500 employees in 20 countries.



Statkraft media contact

Nora Niepagenkemper, Press Officer, Statkraft Germany GmbH

T +49 163 912 0100

nora.niepagenkemper@statkraft.com

SUNCATCHER media contact

Elvin Dogan, Communications and Marketing, SUNCATCHER Engineering GmbH

T +49 3058 7649 9067

edogan@suncatcher.de

Attachment