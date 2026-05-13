Outdoor Innovation Awards Program Proudly Announces Featured Winners In 3rd Annual Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outdoor Innovation, the industry’s most robust recognition platform for the innovators and leaders of the Outdoor and Sports Recreation Industry, today announced the featured winners in its 3rd Annual Outdoor Innovation Awards Program. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from all over the world.
The massive Outdoor and Sports Recreation industry brings in $887 Billion in consumer spending annually, and the sector keeps evolving. A new surge in innovative outdoor technology and equipment, as well as consumer emphasis on safety, sustainability, and changing preferences, has resulted in a surge of next-generation products and services.
The mission of the annual Outdoor Innovation Awards program is to recognize and showcase these companies and products, all of which exemplify a commitment to quality and the advancement of outdoor and sports experiences. Along with innovations in hiking equipment, camping gear, bikes, bespoke outdoor experiences, and services, activities such as off-roading and overlanding are trending with a large number of travel enthusiasts.
“We’re well aware of the benefits of outdoor recreation - from improved mental and physical health, to experiencing a primal connection to nature in the most technologically advanced society that has ever existed. We’re seeing growth in overlanding and off-road activities as well as high-performance products, and health and wellness products that support active lifestyles,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. “This year’s slate of featured winners represents the best in both innovation and a commitment to meeting the needs of modern outdoor enthusiasts, empowering them to explore the great outdoors safely and consciously. We couldn’t be more excited to profile the following featured winners.”
The 2026 Featured Winners are:
Lifestyle
Fitness Product of the Year: Rumpl
Sunscreen Product of the Year: SUNMUD
Water Bottle Product of the Year: Nuataaq Carabiner Bottle
Reusable Water Bottle of the Year: Ocean Bottle
Overland & Travel
Overland and Travel Accessories Product of the Year: Radlight
Game Product of the Year: Bandana Board Games, Four Rabbit
Luggage Product of the Year: Pelican
Organizer Product of the Year: Aluminess
Safety Product of the Year: Dragan Systems
Truck Camper of the Year: Harker Outdoors EDC, Harker Outdoors
Off-Road Accessory Product of the Year: STAPLL MTMS Fender Rack
Expedition Product of the Year: 27North
Camper Van of the Year: Geotrek Vans
Camp & Hike
Backpack Product of the Year: Dometic
Hiking Apparel Product of the Year: PreCip Evo Flex Jacket and Pant, Marmot
Hiking Shoe Product of the Year: FieldLite Collection, NORTIV 8
Safety Product of the Year: CLIPTALK, Midland
Stove Product of the Year: Solo Stove
Run & Cycle
Bike Product of the Year: LAND Moto
Bike Wash Product of the Year: Clean Machine Bike Wash, Formula 100
Water
Boat Safety Product of the Year: FlagGuard®
Snow
Apparel Product of the Year: Essential Compressive Leggings, BRANWYN
Snow Product of the Year: PROVUU XR Goggles, Provuu AG
Leadership
Outdoor Company of the Year: Arc'teryx
Outdoor Marketplace of the Year: Backcountry.com
Outdoor Innovation of the Year: Hypershell
About Outdoor Innovation
Part of the Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories. The Outdoor Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Outdoor Sports Retail Industry. The Outdoor Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of the outdoor sports industry’s companies and products including Camp & Hike, Climb, Run & Cycle, Water, Snow, Leadership, and more. For more information visit: www.outdoorinnovationawards.com
Media Contact:
Travis Grant
Outdoor Innovation Awards
Travis@independentinnovationawards.com
949.667.4475