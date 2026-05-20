Information about shares issued by INVL Technology and votes granted

 | Source: INVL Technology INVL Technology

Considering that during the shares buy-back process of INVL Technology (hereinafter – “the Company”), the Company acquired 449 shares for EUR 2,115.2 from the Company's shareholders for which they were paid on 19 May 2026, the Company announces the data on shares issued by the Company as of 20 May 2026:

Type of sharesNumber of shares and total voting rights granted by the issued shares, unitsNumber of votes for the quorum of the General Shareholders Meeting, unitsNominal value, EURTotal nominal
Value and authorized capital, EUR		Portion of the authorized capital, %
Ordinary registered shares12,175,32111,955,4920.293,530,843.09100


 


 


 


 

The person authorized to provide additional information: 
INVL Technology Managing Partner 
Kazimieras Tonkūnas 
E-mail  k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 