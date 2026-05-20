Information about shares issued by INVL Technology and votes granted

Considering that during the shares buy-back process of INVL Technology (hereinafter – “the Company”), the Company acquired 449 shares for EUR 2,115.2 from the Company's shareholders for which they were paid on 19 May 2026, the Company announces the data on shares issued by the Company as of 20 May 2026:
|Type of shares
|Number of shares and total voting rights granted by the issued shares, units
|Number of votes for the quorum of the General Shareholders Meeting, units
|Nominal value, EUR
|Total nominal
Value and authorized capital, EUR
|Portion of the authorized capital, %
|Ordinary registered shares
|12,175,321
|11,955,492
|0.29
|3,530,843.09
|100
The person authorized to provide additional information:
INVL Technology Managing Partner
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt