Buff City Soap, Plant-Based Home and Personal Care Brand, Earns Leading Cruelty-Free Certification

DALLAS, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buff City Soap®, a plant-based home and personal care brand, became Leaping Bunny certified, validating it is free from animal testing at all stages of product development.

Leaping Bunny is operated by the Coalition for Consumer Information on Cosmetics and verified that Buff City Soap products are guaranteed to be 100 percent free from animal testing. All Leaping Bunny companies are open to independent audits, with commitments renewed annually for certifications to remain active.

“Earning the Leaping Bunny certification represents a rigorous, third-party validation of our commitment to cruelty-free practices across every stage of product development and sourcing,” said Rebecca Latacz, Chief Marketing Officer at Buff City Soap. “In a category where regulatory definitions remain inconsistent, independent certification plays a critical role in providing transparency and building consumer trust.”

“We applaud Buff City Soap for adhering to the Leaping Bunny Standard and for its dedication to manufacturing products free of animal testing,” said Kim Paschen, Leaping Bunny Program Director. “Our certification applies to Buff City Soap as a company, ensuring compliance across the entire supply chain and offering peace of mind to customers shopping across all product lines.”

All Buff City Soap products are plant-based, made with simple ingredients, free from harsh chemicals and are available across its more than 200 local Makeries nationwide.

Buff City Soap Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What does it mean for a brand to be cruelty-free certified?

A cruelty-free certified brand verifies that neither its ingredients nor finished products are tested on animals

Buff City Soap meets this standard through certification from Leaping Bunny, which requires validation across suppliers and third-party partners

Why do third-party cruelty-free certifications matter?

Because cruelty-free is not universally regulated, third-party certifications provide independent verification

Buff City Soap’s certification by Leaping Bunny confirms Buff City Soap is compliant with recognized international standards

What makes Buff City Soap products different?

All Buff City Soap products are plant-based, made with simple ingredients, free from harsh chemicals and are available across its more than 200 local Makeries nationwide

About Buff City Soap®

Founded in Memphis, Tennessee and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Buff City Soap® is on a mission to make life smell wonderful with plant-based soaps, bath, body, laundry and many other products for every room in your home. The brand specializes in high-quality products handmade daily in stores by dedicated Soap Makers, crafted with nourishing, plant-based ingredients and free from harsh chemicals. Buff City Soap® is known for its national top selling scent, Narcissist, and its unique custom scent making experience, Buff By YouTM. The brand currently operates in over 200 locations nationwide, bringing simple ingredients and an engaging retail experience to communities through its network of franchise operators. Follow Buff City Soap on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok for updates and inspiration. Plant-based and handmade daily so you can smell wonderful.